NexTraq review

Efficient fleet management and tracking services offered by one of the most recognized brands.

NexTraq is a leading telematics solution provider headquartered in Atlanta, US. It is a Michelin group company and offers services like vehicle tracking, a job scheduling board, automatic driver assignment, routing and real-time alerts.

The firm has been in this business for the past 19 years and provides its services to companies across a wide variety of industries like construction and heavy equipment, food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, oil, gas and mining, agriculture, distribution, government and public safety, and many more.

Plans and pricing

Unlike most fleet management services, NexTraq does not list pricing details on its website, preferring instead to have businesses connect them directly. Since there is no limitation on the number of vehicles for a contract, it is equally suitable for small businesses as for medium and large enterprises. The company can be contacted via a telephone helpline or by filling in a query form available on the website.

NexTraq’s key highlight in terms of setup is the fact that it offers free installation and does not charge any activation fee. Since a lot of people are not savvy about handling hardware installation on vehicles and machinery, having a professional set up the tracking system is a highly sought after benefit.

Like most other companies, NexTraq has a three-year contract. The cost of hardware needs to be paid upfront while the monthly payment primarily consists of a software license fee.

Features

NexTraq is a cloud-based fleet management solution provider that offers a cost-effective solution to manage and track moving assets, as well as helping businesses to optimize their resources to achieve maximum output. To meet the industry standards and stay compliant with government policies, NexTraq offers ELD, HoS, DVIR and FMCSA compliant solutions.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: NexTraq) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: NexTraq)

NexTraq's system is powered by Google Maps and therefore capable of offering precise details about location and terrain to suit business requirements. Its software refreshes every 30 seconds, providing real-time vehicle location details to admins.

Its intuitive software not only lets users track vehicles, but also comes with a host of features that help a business stay informed. Options like geofencing, two-way communication and so on, along with the numerous reports that can be generated using the system, keeps administrator’s on top of the drivers’ performance.

(Image credit: NexTraq)

The following features make NexTraq’s software extremely useful:

Cloud-based solution : NexTraq offers a cloud-based solution that can be used on any mobile, laptop, computer or tablet regardless of its operating system. This gives users the freedom to monitor the fleet anywhere, even when on the move.

: NexTraq offers a cloud-based solution that can be used on any mobile, laptop, computer or tablet regardless of its operating system. This gives users the freedom to monitor the fleet anywhere, even when on the move. Third-party integration : NexTraq’s software offers integration with the most commonly used back-office systems, letting companies seamlessly work with a single integrated system to monitor vehicles as well as manage their operations.

: NexTraq’s software offers integration with the most commonly used back-office systems, letting companies seamlessly work with a single integrated system to monitor vehicles as well as manage their operations. Route optimization : The data and insights offered by the NexTraq system help create (and manage) fuel-efficient optimized routes for the fleet.

: The data and insights offered by the NexTraq system help create (and manage) fuel-efficient optimized routes for the fleet. Fuel efficiency: The fuel cards offered by NexTraq are extremely helpful in tracking, managing, and monitoring fuel consumption for each vehicle. This in turn helps in reducing fuel wastage and inefficiency, and to coach drivers to follow better fuelling habits.

(Image credit: NexTraq)

NexTraq also has a native mobile app for both Android and iOS operating systems. This app can be used by drivers to log their daily attendance, record start times, break times, and finish times. While on the back-end it can be used to run various reports like individual or the entire team’s attendance reports, or to compare historical data.

Unlike other fleet management companies, NexTraq has a keen focus on safety features. It offers a detailed comparative report based on the drivers’ performance which can help reward the best performing drivers, while necessary coaching can be given to the ones lagging behind.

The company offers a suite of features ensuring driver safety and accountability. These include:

NexTraq Dashcam : Offers HD video evidence making it easy to establish driver accountability in the case of an incident like false claims, conflicts, improper driving behavior, insurance fraud, staged accidents etc. It is also helpful to incentivize good driving behaviors.

: Offers HD video evidence making it easy to establish driver accountability in the case of an incident like false claims, conflicts, improper driving behavior, insurance fraud, staged accidents etc. It is also helpful to incentivize good driving behaviors. NexTraq MobileBlock : This feature ensures that the driver’s smart devices like phones or tablets are locked while driving, thus ensuring that the driver keeps his focus on the road instead of playing games, texting, or emailing while on the go.

: This feature ensures that the driver’s smart devices like phones or tablets are locked while driving, thus ensuring that the driver keeps his focus on the road instead of playing games, texting, or emailing while on the go. NexTraq Driver Training : Based on the performance reports, drivers can be assigned training to coach them out of bad habits like aggressive driving or distracted driving, or to promote fuel efficient driving and proactive defensive driving. Such training not only help drivers improve on their performance but also helps the organization optimize resources.

: Based on the performance reports, drivers can be assigned training to coach them out of bad habits like aggressive driving or distracted driving, or to promote fuel efficient driving and proactive defensive driving. Such training not only help drivers improve on their performance but also helps the organization optimize resources. NexTraq Driver Safety Scorecard : Extensive reports about driving behavior, fuel efficient driving, and so on, can keep drivers accountable for their performance. These comparative scorecards help identify the drivers performing well, who can be rewarded for their performance, while highlighting the people who need coaching on different issues.

: Extensive reports about driving behavior, fuel efficient driving, and so on, can keep drivers accountable for their performance. These comparative scorecards help identify the drivers performing well, who can be rewarded for their performance, while highlighting the people who need coaching on different issues. NexTraq Driver Awareness: This feature allows drivers to follow company policies while driving. An automated beep reminds the driver to exercise caution whenever the vehicle is involved in incidents like harsh acceleration, aggressive braking etc.

Support

Customers can reach out to NexTraq via multiple mediums. The company offers telephone support five days a week via a dedicated helpline. The support team can also be reached via email or chatbot.

While there is not much training material available online on NexTraq’s website, its YouTube channel offers some resources. The company has added a few explainer videos recently that can help first time users and drivers while on the go.

Even though NexTraq has been rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, it has only a handful of reviews on the portal. Most of these reviews have complaints about service and communication.

Final verdict

With a keen focus on safety, no restrictions on minimum vehicles, free installation and a lifetime warranty on hardware, NexTraq is one of the obvious choices when it comes to selecting a GPS fleet tracking service.