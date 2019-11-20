Premium HubSpot subscriptions come with great CRM tools, but even the free version of the platform could make a difference to your business.

HubSpot is a CRM platform that was founded in 2005 by two MIT graduates, Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah. The HubSpot platform is centred around the concept of "inbound" marketing. This is the idea that salespeople no longer do well by harassing consumers and instead need to help them.

Apparently, this has struck a chord with businesses around the world. HubSpot has now grown to serve nearly 70,000 customers and supports advanced marketing, sales, and customer service functions. In this extensive HubSpot review, you’ll find all the information you need to know about the platform.

Plans and Pricing

HubSpot is notable for its broad feature set. It consists of several different products, such as the HubSpot Marketing Hub, that are built on top of a core CRM toolkit. Prices vary wildly depending on what features you want to be included in your package, with bundles costing up to $4,200 per month.

Free CRM

Even though some HubSpot subscriptions cost thousands, the CRM technology at the core of all HubSpot products is actually free to use. And not just as a free trial, either. You can actually use the HubSpot CRM without charge forever. With it, you can track and manage contacts, supervise business tasks, and create limited-time deals.

Through the free HubSpot CRM, you get basic marketing, sales, and service features which can then be upgraded using paid plans. For example, the free HubSpot CRM lets you manage communication through Live Chat but doesn’t include Conversational Bots to help you automatically connect customers to specific representatives. To get those, you’ll need a premium Marketing Hub package.

Hubs and Growth Suites

If you like the HubSpot CRM but want better features in a certain area, you can purchase individual “Hubs” of premium tools. These are focused on marketing, sales and service functionalities respectively. Each breaks down into three tiers: Starter, Professional and Enterprise. Every Hub type has an individual pricing scheme and costs typically vary from $40 per month for Starter Hubs to $1,200 per month for Enterprise Hubs.

It’s also possible to purchase “Growth Suites” which include all Hub features of a particular tier. For example, the Starter Growth Suite is a bundle of the Starter Marketing, Sales, and Services Hubs.

(Image credit: HubSpot)

Starter Growth Suite

The Starter Growth Suite costs $113 per month and is a great tool for small businesses hoping to up their sales. It includes lead generation features like pop-up forms that gather information about potential customers automatically. It also comes with useful ad retargeting tools so you can tailor your advertisements based on individual visitor browsing patterns.

What’s more, the Starter Growth Suite will make life easier for your employees by allowing you to put together a bank of reusable Live Chat answers. HubSpot customers who pick this subscription suite can also predict their future revenue with a Deal Pipeline tracker.

Professional Growth Suite

Medium-scale businesses may wish to invest in the mid-tier Professional Growth Suite which costs $1,275 per month. It comes with a complete set of marketing automation tools and features like A/B Testing to help you optimize your site design for the best possible visitor response. The biggest downside of the Professional and Starter Growth Suites is that they can only be used to manage 1,000 contacts.

(Image credit: Hubspot)

Enterprise Growth Suite

The top tier Enterprise Growth Suite costs an eye-watering $4,200. All the same, if you run a large scale business, the advanced features it comes with may make the investment worthwhile.

The Enterprise package includes Hierarchical Team Management tools and allows you to set an email cap for individual customers to prevent them from being overwhelmed by your marketing. HubSpot Enterprise can handle 10,000 contacts at once, which is excellent if you already have a large customer database.

Features

Like any CRM, HubSpot promises to make running your business easier, with tools that keep track of important client relationships. But HubSpot’s CRM features are more focused on website management compared to many of its competitors. Through HubSpot, you can see what individual contacts are doing on your site, from the pages they look at to forms they submit.

(Image credit: HubSpot )

HubSpot App Marketplace

Already been running your business for a while? Then you’re probably heavily invested in productivity tools like messaging clients or project management software.

One of the great things about HubSpot is its ability to integrate with more than 300 different third-party applications, so there’s no need to modify your current tech stack. With only a couple of clicks, you can set things up so that HubSpot generates a universal inbox containing all the messages you receive across platforms like Gmail and Slack.

Sales Pipeline

Through the marketing end of HubSpot, you boost your sales with intelligent content structuring and AI-powered Live Chat. But, even better, HubSpot’s sales tools can help you gain a full understanding of your sales pipeline. Through this, you can identify weaknesses in your operation that are affecting your revenue.

HubSpot offers in-depth reports on employee and team performance as well as sales activity and company-wide productivity. With these metrics, you’ll be able to find areas for improvement and use targeted coaching to take your business to the next level.

(Image credit: HubSpot )

Interface and In Use

The design of the HubSpot platform can be described as intuitive and user-friendly. Navigation feels snappy, and a row of shortcuts at the top of the screen means you can easily jump between key areas of the system.

But the best thing about the HubSpot interface is that it makes powerful processes simple to understand and use. One illustration of this is the HubSpot universal inbox. Here, emails from clients, live chat support requests, and communications from other platforms are all displayed in one easy-to-follow list.

HubSpot is also accessible through Android and iOS applications. The mobile interface of the program is just as well thought out as the desktop version.

(Image credit: Hubspot)

Support

If you run into a problem with HubSpot, the chances are you’ll be able to solve it yourself. Just check out HubSpot’s comprehensive library of support materials, which includes tutorials and in-depth videos. Can’t find a solution there? Then get in touch with the HubSpot technical team via live chat or over the phone.

The Competition

The breadth of the HubSpot system helps it to stand out from competitors such as Capsule CRM. HubSpot doesn’t just help you track contact interactions, it also helps you improve your game when it comes to marketing, support, and sales. Of course, those extra features come at a price. You’ll pay significantly more per month for HubSpot then you will for more basic CRM tools.

Final Verdict

With its flexible app integrations, advanced contact tracking system, and sales pipeline analysis software, HubSpot is certainly one of the most powerful CRM programs on the market today. But it isn’t just a tool for enterprise companies who can afford the best of the best. It can also be used without a paid subscription, making it well worth considering for small businesses too.