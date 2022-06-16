Cloud Campaign review

There’s much to commend Cloud Campaign about, with its dedicated focus on meeting the needs of agencies. While there are plenty of tools and options within the freelance package, you’ll really need to shell out for the premium packages in order to get the most from its potential. With a free 14-day trial to get to grips with though it’s possible to dip in and see which option will work for your business, without full-on commitment.

When it comes to choosing the best social media management tools (opens in new tab) on the market the options are many and varied. However, some variations on the theme are a little more specific, especially when it come to agencies. Enter then, Cloud Campaign, which is an agency-friendly social media management platform that aims to improve efficiency.

The secret behind the success of Cloud Campaign is its array of time-saving tools and efficiency solutions that come within its user-friendly interface. More importantly, Cloud Campaign can be tailored to suit a variety of needs, from small startup agencies through to those with multiple members of staff.

Cloud Campaign adds extra appeal as it can be fully customised, in order to match the branding requirements of your business or agency outlet. On top of that, the software company offers scalable pricing, which is always useful especially with margins tighter than they’ve ever been.

Plans and Pricing

Cloud Campaign can obviously tailor a package to suit your own business needs and it may well be worth speaking to them first if there isn’t an off-the-shelf solution you see. They can also demo systems for your business too, which is always a worthwhile thing to do in order to check that a package ticks all the right boxes. Free trials are also available for all their bundles.

However, there are also three core package options, which seem to cater for most social media management needs. In fact, these cover all bases really, with options starting for the likes of consultants and freelancers right on through to studios and upwards to full-blown marketing agencies.

(Image credit: Cloud Campaign)

Things start off with a Freelancer bundle (opens in new tab), with costs $39 per month and has consultants and freelancers in its sights. This is followed by the Studio edition (opens in new tab), which is $199 per month and is for burgeoning agency businesses. While this option is Cloud Campaign’s most popular, there is also the full-service Agency edition (opens in new tab). This costs $299 per month and is firmly targeting marketing agencies with its feature set.

Basic features

As you'd expect from the different pricing tiers, the features and functions expand as you pay more. Therefore, the freelance package sports some basic options and includes 1 brand workspace. However, it does permit unlimited users and offers up 7 social accounts per client. Not bad for a basic edition really.

The Studio package takes things up a notch, offering 5 brand workspaces, unlimited users and unlimited social accounts too. There’s also standard white-labelling and you get the benefit of an account manager. That could prove essential from some companies that need the backup of someone in the know.

Professional features

If you’re paying out for the premium Agency package the feature list comes complete with 5 brand workspaces, which can be expanded as needed. There can be unlimited users, unlimited social account and advanced white-labelling. In addition, paid social reporting, a dedicated account manager and client migration all come as part of the package too.

(Image credit: Cloud Campaign)

Interface and in Use

We’re really impressed with the way Cloud Campaign has shaped its current interface. The usability is up there with the best of them, while accessing everyday features is a doddle. There’s some really practical key features, including a taggable content library, which actually features in all editions of the software.

Meanwhile, it's a breeze to carry out post scheduling, manage live social feeds and deep dive into your social media analytics, all from with the central interface area. For white-labelling processes the premium packages offer up a dedicated dashboard area. All the while, the menu options are clean, clear and concise. Overall, Cloud Campaign packs considerable punch but can be mastered by anyone on the social media management team at an agency.

(Image credit: Cloud Campaign)

Support

Cloud Campaign really starts to serve its customers once you’ve moved on up to the Studio and Agency editions. Having the benefit of a dedicated account manager, as these two bundles have, can be a real boon if you’re working with a team of people. However, Cloud Campaign also caters for those at the lower end of the spectrum, with plenty on offer in the Resources area of the website to help with common queries.

There’s also a very decent help hub, which contains a searchable area that is full of resources and provides the answer to many common queries. However, if you don't find what you’re looking for Cloud Campaign also offers up the option of chatting with support staff or you can email them with any issues.

(Image credit: Cloud Campaign)

The Competition

While Cloud Campaign will hit the right note with lots of business users and also freelancers at the lower end of the budget spectrum, there are other options to consider. These include SocialPilot, Buffer, eClincher, Sendible, Statusbrew, Loomly, Hootsuite and Zoho Social all of which are perfectly decent competitors.

Final Verdict

While we can appreciate the need to hard-sell in these challenging times, Cloud Campaign does itself no favours at all by having the intrusive and annoying pop up windows on its main site. These are distracting and a turn-off. However, once you’re past all that, Cloud Campaign has plenty to offer the agency-focused business with lots of options to scale up as and when needed.

Overall, the features and functions provide decent value and the experience is professional and quite funky into the bargain. With some tweaks in their approach to selling you a package in the first place Cloud Campaign could become even more enduring.