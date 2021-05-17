BrightHR review

BrightHR is a promising cloud-based HR management solution that ticks many of the boxes required for this often-challenging aspect of running a business. Solid customer support appears to be its real strength on top of a very credible set of HR tools.

BrightHR is, as its name suggests, HR software that’s especially suited to SMEs, with packages available for the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. However, it does not currently appear to be available for the US market.

It’s a full-service package, with everything needed to manage staff, from handling basic everyday requests for leave and monitoring time management, through to more complex areas such as offering employee support.

Since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic the BrightHR software has been beefed up even more and now allows business owners to tackle issues such as furlough payments and other Covid-19 related duties.

With three different pricing tiers, the BrightHR setup can be tailored to suit the size of individual businesses, while it also has the benefit of being fully scalable so you only pay costs for employees as you need them.

Pricing

BrightHR has been tailored to suit smaller businesses, but it actually has pricing options that can be tailored to suit the size of your company and the amount of employees you have. The flexible approach to the pricing of the three packages means that BrightHR is nicely scalable and you can boost your chosen package over time, as you take on more employees.

It’s also possible to choose a term length, starting with a 1-year option. Select a 3-year option and you’ll save 5% while a 5-year commitment to BrightHR bags a 10% discount. It’s also possible to choose between paying monthly or annually. In terms of choices, you can choose from Connect, which costs £2.85 plus VAT per employee, per month.

The Protect package, which gets the base level HR software plus professional employment law support costs £7.13 plus VAT per employee, per month. Rounding it out is the Prime package, which is an all-in-one HR software and advice service that comes with health and safety support along with employee counselling. Prime costs £10.93 plus VAT per employee, per month.

Features

BrightHR comes armed with plenty of features all of which are aimed at helping business manage people more effectively. The core package includes tools for covering holiday management needs, sick leave and lateness, TOIL requests, shifts and rotas, payroll, redundancy and more besides.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic BrightHR has been adapted to also handle administration work associated with that. This includes powerful tools, such as a furlough navigator. BrightHR is also supplemented by the PoP expense tracker app, which offers a practical solution for small business owners who need an easy option for keeping tabs of outgoings.

There’s also BrightSafe, which is an HR support service that delivers advice on health and safety, while BrightWellbeing & Counselling offers employee assistance, BrightAdvice delivers HR and employment law information while BrightInform is a complete HR library. In short, BrightHR covers most bases.

Performance

With its cloud-based setup BrightHR is able to offer both administration staff and employees a raft of tools for managing day-to-day HR duties. Being able to dip into a system that offers all of the frequently-used tools such as attendance and leave requests with the added benefit of cloud stability means the BrightHR system is ideally suited to all sorts of businesses.

It also backs that up with the benefit of cloud storage options along with the likes of mobile document scanning and push notifications and a decent level of automation, which helps take the pressure of hard-pressed HR departments.

Ease of use

Useability of any cloud-based software system is everything and BrightHR gains much praise for its wonderfully easy to learn dashboard-style interface. The design is great for both administrative staff and employees, allowing people to manage attendance records, time off, shift work, employee holidays and other work-related documentation.

The package also benefits from the supporting training that BrightHR offers, which enables staff and business owners to get a tour of the features while also delivering support further down the line. Overall, BrightHR seems to be one of the easier HR management tools out there, with a continued flow of improvements coming online over time too.

Support

There’s a plethora of support infrastructure available for BrightHR users, with a dedicated resource center that packs in blogs, articles, reports and infographics. There’s also a dedicated support team on hand, which can help out with any issues relating to the software and what it does.

On top of there, this is supplemented by plenty of FAQs, instructional videos and a wealth of guides, all aimed at smoothing the learning curve of getting to grips with the features and functions.

Even more usefully, it’s possible to sign up for the weekly BrightHR weekly webinars, which give valuable insights into how to set up your account, the steps involved in adding employees to the system and, finally, how to get the best from your HR software.

Final verdict

BrightHR has evolved into something of a human resources powerhouse, with plenty to offer businesses of all sizes and with flexible pricing to match. While the package isn’t currently available for the US market, it has gathered together plenty of happy customers elsewhere, with its British roots garnering praise for the supportive staff that guide users through the learning curve.

Having the benefit of being cloud-based means that this is a system that can offer plenty of capacity and can be scaled up as and when you need it while also being robust enough to trust with lots of valuable staff-based data. All in all, BrightHR continues to go from strength to strength.