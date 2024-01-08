Your next work PC will almost certainly be AI-equipped
Your PC is about to get a whole lot more powerful, thanks to AI
New analyst reports have predicted a rapid growth for the AI-equipped PC sector over the coming years.
By 2027, Canalys believes that three in five (60%) PCs shipped will be AI-capable, with as many as one in five meeting the criteria this year alone.
The healthy growth is credited to businesses’ refresh cycles, with many expected to be upgrading soon as they grapple with EOS for their preferred operating systems.
PCs are becoming more AI-capable
Current trends suggest that over 100 million AI PCs will be sold in 2025. Windows 10 will reach End of Service (EOS) by October 2025, prompting many businesses to upgrade their hardware to futureproof their IT against subsequent operating systems beyond Windows 11.
Despite a slow downward trend, Windows 10 still accounts for around two in three (67%) instances of Windows, highlighting the huge shift that we’re likely to see in 2024. Windows 11 adoption currently stands at a disappointing 27% (via Statcounter).
The emerging AI-capable PC market continues to be shadowed by a pretty large grey area, though. Currently, an AI PC is seen as one that possesses a chip or block to accelerate AI computing, though this is expected to shift as the technology improves.
For example, Canalys’s medium-term expectation is that an AI PC will have an NPU performance of at least 10 TOPS, plus a minimum of 16GB DRAM. Longer-term expectations are even greater.
Already, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus have all signaled plans to deliver new AI-capable PCs, but manufacturers are limited by roadmaps set out by chipmakers like Intel and AMD.
A separate forecast reveals that these estimates include all M-series Macs. In Q3 2023, Apple accounted for 9.8% of all global PC shipments. While it’s unclear how many of these were powered by M-series chips, we suspect that an overwhelming majority, if not virtually all of them, were M models.
More from TechRadar Pro
- After something powerful now? Here are the best workstations
- Red Sea shipping attacks set to impact PC and electronics shipments across the world
- For something more portable, check out the best mobile workstations and best business laptops
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By David Nield
By Darren Allan