World's largest PC vendor quietly unveils a business projector that runs on Android - for under $350 it's actually affordable for a Full HD model
The Lenovo Thinkplus AIR H6 projector is compact and powerful
Lenovo is probably best known for its personal computers, but the company produces a wide range of electrical products. This now includes business projectors, such as its new Lenovo Thinkplus AIR H6, which has a native 1080p Full HD resolution and boasts 700 ANSI Lumens of light with a maximum contrast of 1000:1, ensuring bright and clear results.
The Thinkplus AIR H6 is powered by the (admittedly now pretty dated) Android 9 operating system, and comes equipped with automatic focus and four-point keystone correction, meaning you don’t need to take too much care when placing the projector as it will deliver a square picture from most angles.
Under the hood, an Amlogic T972 processor and an ARM MALI-G31 MP2 GPU - which supports HDR10 and HLG video - power the unit. It also has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.
Quiet cooling system
The rear of the projector features two USB ports, a 3.5 mm audio jack, an AV jack, an HDMI video input connector, and a 10/100 Ethernet port. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Airdrop for Apple devices too. It even has a built-in AI-powered intelligent voice system.
A silent ventilation system keeps the Thinkplus AIR H6 projector nice and quiet, ensuring that whirring fans won’t disrupt your viewing experience. There's also a low-blue light mode for playing content aimed at children.
The Lenovo Thinkplus AIR H6 projector is available for purchase on AliExpress, priced at $349.99, which is 30% cheaper than its standard price of $498.57.
More from TechRadar Pro
- These are the best portable projectors
- This new portable projector from Nebula is built for the outdoors
- We've also featured the best home cinema projectors
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.