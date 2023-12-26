World's largest PC vendor quietly unveils a business projector that runs on Android - for under $350 it's actually affordable for a Full HD model

Lenovo is probably best known for its personal computers, but the company produces a wide range of electrical products. This now includes business projectors, such as its new Lenovo Thinkplus AIR H6, which has a native 1080p Full HD resolution and boasts 700 ANSI Lumens of light with a maximum contrast of 1000:1, ensuring bright and clear results.

The Thinkplus AIR H6 is powered by the (admittedly now pretty dated) Android 9 operating system, and comes equipped with automatic focus and four-point keystone correction, meaning you don’t need to take too much care when placing the projector as it will deliver a square picture from most angles.

Under the hood, an Amlogic T972 processor and an ARM MALI-G31 MP2 GPU - which supports HDR10 and HLG video - power the unit. It also has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Quiet cooling system

The rear of the projector features two USB ports, a 3.5 mm audio jack, an AV jack, an HDMI video input connector, and a 10/100 Ethernet port. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Airdrop for Apple devices too. It even has a built-in AI-powered intelligent voice system.

A silent ventilation system keeps the Thinkplus AIR H6 projector nice and quiet, ensuring that whirring fans won’t disrupt your viewing experience. There's also a low-blue light mode for playing content aimed at children.

The Lenovo Thinkplus AIR H6 projector is available for purchase on AliExpress, priced at $349.99, which is 30% cheaper than its standard price of $498.57.