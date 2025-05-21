UK’s cheapest 5G phone has launched through Vodafone for £70

TCL 60R 5G offers big battery, fast display, up to 2TB expandable storage

Budget-friendly device delivers 5G access, dual speakers, and splash resistance

TCL has added the 60R 5G to its 60 series lineup, offering a super-cheap smartphone which aims to bring 5G access to a wider range of users.

Available in the UK for £70 through Vodafone, the device balances key features with affordability and is designed for those looking for everyday reliability without spending much.

The phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dual speakers provide balanced audio, and TCL says visual tuning enhances color and clarity. While the resolution isn’t the highest, the fast refresh rate should help the experience feel more fluid.

Decent size battery

It runs on a 5G-enabled octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and an additional 8GB RAM expansion, which allows for steady performance on common tasks and light multitasking.

The 128GB of internal storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card, making it easier to keep photos, videos, and apps in one place.

One of the highlights of the device is the 5200mAh battery, which is large enough to handle extended daily use. Power-saving features are built in to help stretch usage time.

The 60R 5G can also be used as a portable 5G hotspot, offering fast mobile internet sharing with other devices.

The phone’s IP52 rating means it’s resistant to splashes and dust, so it can handle light water exposure - useful for outdoor use or if you're caught in light rain. That water-wash resistance adds a layer of practicality, especially when the device is being used as a hotspot in varied environments.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main lens, along with macro and depth sensors for casual photography.

While it isn’t designed to compete with high-end models, the TCL 60R 5G delivers enough power and utility to meet the needs of users who want 5G, durability, and basic performance at a super low cost.