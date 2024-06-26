With a $60 discount, this office chair deal is almost as cheap as our top budget pick - with loads more features

Want an ergonomic office chair with lumbar support, 4D armrests, and even a 5-year warranty? The Gabrylly office chair was $270 - and it's now $210 at Amazon.

Right now with that discount, it's almost as cheap as our top budget pick with a lot more features and adjustments that make it easy to maintain good posture, stay comfortable, and receive good back and lumbar support throughout the day.

Today's top Gabrylly ergonomic office chair deal

Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair: was $270 Now $210 at Amazon

Save $60 with coupon This office chair boasts a raft of features including 4D armrests, seat height, angle and tilt movement, quiet and smooth-rolling wheels and breathable mesh fabrics. It has lumbar support, flip-up armrests, five years of warranty protection, and a 280 lb capacity.

What makes this such a good office chair deal?

The Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair is designed to be breathable and offer all-day comfort for a range of body types. Like many of the best office chairs we've tested, this model boasts lumbar support to help alleviate back pain and offer support during the day.

Alongside your standard tilt and recline controls, the seat has 4D armrests, allowing them to move up, down, backwards, forwards, and side to side. So, finding the perfect position should be easy. Better still, the chair includes a 5-year warranty.

There's also an optional adjustable headrest, adding to its outstanding comfort. What's more, the current price for this chair is already a steal and when you apply the available Amazon coupon upon checkout, the deal gets even better.

Looking for more savings? Our deal-hunters are preparing for the best Amazon Prime Day office chair deals