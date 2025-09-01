Why voice still rules in the AI-powered contact center

Customer service has evolved rapidly in recent years. From bots to self-service portals, digital channels have taken the spotlight. But now, one channel that many predicted would fade into obscurity is making a confident return: the voice call.

This isn’t nostalgia, it’s recognition. When customers face complex, emotional or urgent issues, nothing beats the speed and sincerity of human conversation. Voice is immediate, trusted and deeply human. And in an era when digital interactions can feel cold or confusing, it’s voice that has the power to cut through.

Lewis Gallagher Social Links Navigation Transformation Consultant at Netcall.

The AI-powered comeback

Artificial intelligence is redefining voice, not replacing it. With new speech recognition and natural language processing (NLP) technologies meaning we’re no longer stuck with rigid, hard to use interactive voice response (IVR) menus. AI-enabled voice assistants can understand context, emotion, and nuance, making interactions feel more like conversations and less like transactions.

Crucially, AI augments rather than replaces the human agent. It listens in real time, retrieves relevant customer data, suggests responses, and summarizes calls. This lightens the load for human agents, helping them stay present, accurate, and empathetic, and able to focus on higher priority tasks. The result is smarter service that feels more human, not less.

The shift isn’t just technical, it’s cultural. Businesses are beginning to understand that customers don’t want automation for automation’s sake; they want outcomes. And often, the best way to deliver those outcomes is through a human conversation that flows naturally, supported quietly in the background by intelligent tech.

Frictionless conversations

Legacy systems often forced customers to repeat themselves, speak in robotic terms or start from scratch every time they called. Today, the AI-infused voice tech brings continuity, remembering context, recognizing returning callers, and picking up where the previous conversation left off. That continuity builds trust and removes one of the biggest sources of CX friction.

This works both ways. AI tools also support agents behind the scenes, handling repetitive queries, filling out forms, and flagging important details. For human agents it means no more digging through multiple systems mid-call to find an answer, instead, real-time suggestions, knowledge prompts, and sentiment analysis to help guide the call to a better place.

Intelligence across the journey

AI doesn’t just improve individual calls. It unlocks powerful insights across thousands of conversations. By analyzing speech data, businesses can spot trends, detect recurring pain points, and act before issues escalate.

That predictive power transforms CX. Businesses can now fix root causes, launch proactive campaigns or adjust training in real time.

It’s also a huge driver of inclusivity. Voice interfaces, when designed well, offer a more accessible experience for people who find written communication difficult. With AI, brands can understand and respond to a wide range of accents, speech patterns, and emotional states, making their service more inclusive by design.

More than that, voice data fuels better customer understanding across the board. It can influence everything from product development to marketing messaging. If ten thousand callers flag a confusing invoice layout, that’s not a customer service issue, it’s a business opportunity.

Getting voice right

To realize the full value of AI-powered voice, organizations need to invest not just in tools but in integration. Voice assistants need access to customer data, purchase history, and channel preferences. And customers need to move fluidly between channels without losing context.

That means breaking down silos, systems must speak to each other so that voice becomes part of a broader, connected experience. When a customer moves from chatbot to phone call to email, each handoff should be seamless. With AI this can make this possible, but only if it’s embedded into the DNA of the business.

Equally, the experience must reflect the brand. Voice is one of the most personal touchpoints a customer can have. The tone, pace, and empathy shown by AI or agents on a call can shape brand perception in ways few other channels can. Brands must treat it as a core part of their identity to both retain and grow customers.

Voice by the numbers

Voice still accounts for a huge portion of customer contact. For many organizations, it represents over half of all service interactions but can often be as high as 70%. This isn’t accidental; customers pick up the phone when it really matters. Voice remains the go-to channel for high-stakes, emotionally charged, or time-sensitive queries.

Rather than try to deflect these calls, leading organizations are leaning into them. With natural sounding AI support, they’re delivering faster, more personal service. This means companies are back to using voice as a differentiator.

And the return is clear; although voice calls may cost more per interaction than digital alternatives, they often resolve issues more effectively. This means there is often less follow-up, greater customer satisfaction, and better long-term loyalty off the back of speech-based conversations.

With the right AI and automation enhancements, the cost of voice interactions comes down, and the economics of voice and speech automation start to look far more appealing across the business.

Despite the proliferation of new channels, voice still accounts for the majority of customer service interactions and that’s not just habit; it’s preference. People reach for the phone when it matters.

The new standard for CX

Voice is evolving. It’s no longer just about call handling or cost reduction. It’s about delivering service that is smart, responsive, and emotionally aware. It’s about recognizing that sometimes a conversation is the shortest path to resolution.

This isn’t a return to the old contact center. It’s the rise of something new: a voice experience that blends human warmth with AI intelligence. For brands that want to lead in CX, now is the moment to put voice front and center once again.

Because when customers call, they’re not just looking for answers. They’re looking to be heard, and with AI in the mix, voice is finally ready to listen and respond like never before.

The organizations that understand this won’t just improve their service metrics. They’ll build deeper relationships, generate richer insights, and set new expectations for what great customer service sounds like.

The future of customer experience isn’t silent. It speaks, and when it does, it’s informed, intuitive and unmistakably human. Organizations that harness AI to elevate those moments will be the ones that lead in customer experience.

