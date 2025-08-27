A little of that human touch: rethinking CX in the Age of AI

In the age of artificial intelligence, speed and automation are the key pillars of any system, yet they are no longer enough. Today’s customer demands both digital efficiency and emotional intelligence. They expect support that aligns with their needs in real time but also reflects a sense of humanity and care.

Customer experience (CX) leaders need to realign their vision with the changing dynamics of customer behavior. The challenge is no longer whether to implement automation, but how to design intelligent experiences that drive meaningful engagement. Seamless interactions are now expected everywhere, and personalization is not a differentiator - it is a must.

Niki Hall

CMO at Five9.



The customer has changed. Has your CX architecture evolved with them?

Consumer expectations have rapidly outpaced the capabilities of many legacy systems. Our recent report has found that 60 per cent of customers now prioritize minimal wait times, and 59 per cent say their preferred channels shift depending on context.

Customers interact across multiple touchpoints and are increasingly guided by emotion. They want convenience for routine tasks, but in moments of stress or urgency, they turn to human support. So much so, that 50 per cent of customers will abandon a brand entirely after just one negative interaction. That makes CX not just a service function, it is a business-critical risk factor.

Human Connection Remains Irreplaceable

Empathy cannot be automated. It is what transforms a customer support interaction from transactional to experiential. Today, customers specifically prioritize human connection over response speed, particularly in complex or emotionally charged scenarios. No artificial intelligence (AI) model, no matter how advanced, can replicate the emotional nuance of a live agent in those critical moments.

Voice support remains dominant for a reason. It is not only familiar but also effective, especially when digital channels fall short. It continues to be the preferred channel across demographics, particularly for Baby Boomers and Gen X. That preference spikes when the issue is sensitive, urgent or high value.

AI can enhance, but not replace, the human layer. The report found that 72 per cent of consumers are open to AI-driven interactions, but only when escalation to a human is easily available. This signals a need for thoughtful orchestration, not a wholesale automation agenda.

Trust remains the core barrier to adoption. While AI capabilities are evolving rapidly, public trust is still catching up. As with digital banking, full adoption will take time, and likely a generational shift.

Let users self-select into chatbot interactions when convenient. But make the path to human assistance frictionless and visible. Only a symbiotic relationship between machine intelligence and human empathy can produce the kind of experience that sustains long-term loyalty.

Personalization Is the New Loyalty Driver

Customers expect to be known, understood and remembered. In an age of data ubiquity, they view personalization not as a value-add, but as an obligation. With so much behavioral and transactional data at their disposal, brands have the tools to deliver tailored, predictive support. Yet, it is important to use it wisely.

Millennials, in particular, are willing to share personal data in exchange for better outcomes. That opens the door for proactive service and adaptive support strategies that evolve with the customer lifecycle.

Intelligent CRM systems and AI-infused agent assist tools can surface relevant context and enable personalized interactions at scale. Conversation histories can be retained across channels. Agents can be empowered in real time with insights into intent, sentiment and journey stage. The result is a frictionless handoff, even in an omnichannel environment.

The New CX Must Be Hybrid

The future of customer experience lies in hybrid orchestration. That means deploying advanced technology to handle high-frequency tasks, while preserving human bandwidth for high-emotion or high-value interactions. It is not about replacing people, it is about making them more effective. It is no AI that will replace people, it is people who use AI.

Here are five strategic imperatives for CX leaders navigating this transformation:

Deploy AI to augment agent performance with real-time context, behavioral cues and next-best-action guidance.

Ensure seamless fallback to human support is available at all digital entry points.

Invest in empathy training for support staff, supported by full access to customer history and intent signals.

Prioritize intuitive self-service design, but always offer a human escape hatch.

Monitor journey satisfaction and emotional cues, and not just resolution time or deflection rate.

Winning in CX today is not about choosing between human and machine. It is about designing for both and orchestrating the handoff with precision. Empathy and intelligence must co-exist across the customer journey.

This is not just about keeping up with digital trends. It is about building a support model that earns trust, delivers value and strengthens customer relationships with every interaction.

This is how leaders stay ahead.

