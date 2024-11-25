Why tech companies need to embrace remote work, not mandate office returns

Remote, hybrid, or back to the office full-time? That’s the debate that’s been rumbling on since pandemic lockdown restrictions started to lift, with strong opinions and advocates on either side of the argument.

This debate has been reignited once again, with many large-scale tech companies ordering workers back to the office on a full-time basis – extolling the benefits of collaboration and connection to drive innovation and productivity.

This argument is true to a point. Collaboration in-person and connection with team members is, of course, important to develop and invent new products and services. However, it doesn’t mean that this is only achieved by returning to pre-pandemic ways of working.

While every company is different, the pandemic forced us to fundamentally change and reevaluate the way we work – in many cases for the better. There’s a greater appreciation for work/life balance, and an understanding that what a company builds is more important than where it’s built.

In this piece, I’ll explore the myths that many businesses use to justify a full-time return to the office, the benefits of an open work policy, and why the future of tech will require some degree of flexibility.

Myth: Remote work damages employee productivity

A common argument for return-to-office mandates is the potential impact of working from home on employee productivity. Many business leaders believe that employees are more distracted at home, and that office work and in-person meetings lead to greater efficiency and creativity. However, businesses must remember what you build is more important than how you build it, suggesting that the quality and outcomes of work should take precedence over the specific methods or locations of work.

However, research contradicts this theory, with 59% of UK workers reporting increased productivity when working remotely. Employees are not just surviving; they are thriving. The flexibility and autonomy of remote work have enhanced work-life balance for many, resulting in happier and more motivated teams.

Many remote-first companies are still figuring out how to optimize distributed teams, meaning continuous education is essential. Equipping your managers with resources and tools to lead effectively is crucial. For example, to support our employees' productivity we host ‘Focus Friday’s’ across all regions so employees can be focused on their work without any scheduled meetings. Providing real-time feedback on team health through regular pulse surveys, also offers actionable insights and recommendations to support employee productivity whilst remote working.

Myth: Remote working policies don’t attract talent

While many tech companies are forcing a return to the office, we recently reassured our employees that remote work is here to stay. Our own research of employees shows 93% reported effective remote team collaboration, and remote work is the top motivator for candidates to accept a role at the company.

In fact, being remote-first is a big driver to attract and retain top talent from around the world. Flexible working has created new talent opportunities, enabling businesses to hire from a global pool of candidates. Geographical barriers have dissolved, allowing companies to recruit the best workers regardless of their location. This innovative approach has enabled companies to hire experts from around the world without the logistical and financial costs of relocation.

In recent years, the job market has become increasingly competitive, presenting ongoing challenges for businesses to attract and retain talent. Work flexibility has become a top priority for job seekers, particularly in the tech industry. Since the pandemic, offering remote or hybrid options is no longer a perk but an expectation. With more companies mandating a five-day in-office week, many will struggle to fill roles as potential candidates gravitate towards opportunities that offer more flexibility.

Myth: You can’t foster team spirit unless in the office

Companies often worry about the lack of human interaction and the potential impact on colleagues due to remote working. However, advancing technology offers innovative ways to stay connected. Many organizations budget for annual in-person meetings and team offsites. When budgets are tight, they can utilize existing technology to host virtual team-building events.

With employees worldwide at Twilio, our priority is to keep them connected. We acknowledge that while remote work isn’t perfect and has its challenges, we are continuously experimenting and adjusting to improve it. We discovered that many employees live near each other or within commuting distance. To enhance connectivity and engagement, we organized in-person hub events in cities or towns with a significant number of remote workers. Our CEO, Khozema Shipchandler, has recently voiced strong support for remote working. He emphasizes that companies need to continue offering remote work options to remain competitive in today’s evolving market.

For remote first companies, it’s also essential to continuously listen to employees and use their feedback to inform business strategy. As part of our Open Work policy we collect and respond to feedback from our employees – we listen, learn, and implement new programs as employees’ needs change. Additionally, being clear and consistent about remote work policies helps reduce employee anxiety amid changing work trends.

The future of tech requires flexibility

As more companies consider mandating a return to the office in the coming years, they risk losing their competitive edge – when it comes to employee retention, talent attraction, and customer impact.

For businesses that prioritize employee well-being, retention, and productivity, remote working offers clear advantages. Companies that are willing to rethink the workplace and introduce innovative ways of working will be better positioned for future success. By moving away from the rigid pre-pandemic office mandates and embracing the potential of remote-first work like Twilio has, tech companies can attract top talent, boost productivity, and create a more satisfied workforce. CEOs contemplating an RTO need to carefully consider the detrimental impacts this could have on their business. The tech world is evolving, and those who adapt to these changes—rather than resist them—will thrive in this new era.

