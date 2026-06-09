Why hackers hit canvas during finals week

Cybercrime isn’t random. Groups like ShinyHunters don’t just target vulnerable systems. They target moments in time when any disruption hurts most. From an attacker’s perspective, timing creates leverage.

Likewise, ransomware operators have long targeted hospitals because downtime has immediate consequences. When healthcare systems go down, hospitals can’t function normally and, in some cases, can’t deliver critical care.

Attackers understand this pressure and know it collapses timelines. It turns long internal debates into urgent decisions.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Matt Radolec Social Links Navigation Field CTO at Varonis.

That’s why the recent attack on Canvas occurred during final exam season. For many schools, Canvas is where exams live, grades are finalized, and communication flows between students and faculty.

When a system like this goes offline in the middle of finals week, there’s no graceful fallback.

Stress Is the Point

This is the typical ShinyHunters playbook, but with flair: Students, already stressed during exam season, found Canvas inaccessible. Some were in the middle of exams. Others were locked out hours before critical deadlines. That uncertainty matters. Do you retake the test? Does it get rescheduled? Do thousands of students get to pass?

These aren’t theoretical problems. They hit instantly, and they ripple outward, from students to faculty to administrators to IT teams. Customers felt the impact while they were already stressed. Attackers know that stress amplifies pressure, and pressure drives response.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What made this incident especially effective wasn’t just the outage itself, but how visible it was. This wasn’t a quiet breach discovered by a SOC at 2 a.m.

Students logged in and saw a warning message and ransomware note attributed to ShinyHunters (“rooting your systems since 19”). saw it firsthand and flocked to TikTok. Schools couldn’t quietly contain the issue while they assessed the situation.

This kind of visibility strips organizations of one of their most helpful tools during incidents: time.

Forced Transparency Works

Modern extortion has evolved. It’s no longer just about stealing data and sending a ransom note quietly to IT and security teams. Groups increasingly aim to involve the victim’s own users in the pressure campaign.

By disrupting Canvas during finals, ShinyHunters made the impact unavoidable. Every login attempt and every student exam delay amplified the attack. That dynamic mirrors what attackers have learned in other sectors. Public facing disruption forces faster decisions than quiet, private threats ever could.

This Is a Familiar Playbook

While the scale of the Canvas attack is significant, the strategy behind it isn’t new. ShinyHunters has a long history of targeting large platforms with broad user bases, especially in cloud computing and SaaS environments, where a single compromise can affect thousands of downstream customers.

Online learning platforms are particularly attractive for that reason. They centralize massive amounts of data, serve large populations, and operate on rigid schedules. Finals happen when they happen. Grades close when they close.

There’s also a structural challenge at play. Learning platforms often include multiple account tiers, integrations, and access paths. Even when core systems are well protected, peripheral or lower security accounts can create exposure. Attackers only need a foothold to gain initial access.

Why Education Is a Prime Target Now

For a long time, education was treated as a lower risk sector. That assumption no longer holds. Schools and universities operate like digital enterprises. They rely heavily on third party platforms, store sensitive personal data, and include complex identity management environments, often with constrained security budgets and decentralized oversight.

At the same time, the tolerance for downtime is shrinking. Exams, graduation timelines, financial aid deadlines, visas, and accreditation requirements don’t wait for incident response plans to play out.

Attackers pay attention to those constraints. They also understand the sensitivity of education data. Learning platforms don’t just store names and emails. They contain internal messages, accommodation requests, instructor feedback, and deeply personal communications. Even limited exposure can create real risk for students and staff.

The Lesson From the Canvas Attack

The Canvas incident isn’t solely a story about one platform or one threat group. It’s a signal about how attackers, in general, think.

Attackers have long targeted holidays and weekends. They’re also getting very good about targeting moments, any points in time where disruption is likely to maximize confusion and minimize options for victims.

For education leaders and IT teams, the takeaway is uncomfortable but clear. Learning infrastructure should be considered mission critical. Decisions about account security, identity controls, monitoring, and third party risk don’t just affect systems. They affect real people trying to complete exams, graduate, and move on with their lives.

Finals week is already stressful. Attackers know that. And they’re increasingly willing to exploit it.

We list the best online cybersecurity courses.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit