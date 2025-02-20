What is Synthesia? Everything we know about the best enterprise AI video generator

Synthesia is an AI-powered video generation platform that helps users create professional-looking videos without the need for cameras, actors, or studios.

To do this, it uses deep learning to generate realistic AI avatars that can speak in multiple languages, making it a popular tool for businesses, marketers, and educators around the world.

With the rise of AI-generated content, Synthesia stands out for its ability to produce high-quality videos quickly and cost-effectively, in a bid to revolutionize the way companies approach training, marketing, and communication.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Synthesia?

Synthesia is an AI video generation platform that lets users create videos featuring lifelike AI avatars that can speak in multiple languages.

Founded in 2017 and based in London, the company has developed tech that allows text-to-video creation, eliminating the need for traditional video production. Users simply input a script, select an avatar and voice, and the AI generates a fully synthesized video with realistic lip-syncing.

The platform is widely used in corporate training, e-learning, marketing, and internal communications, helping businesses create professional-quality videos without expensive filming equipment or editing skills.

Synthesia supports over 120 languages and accents, making it an attractive option for global enterprises looking to scale content production.

What can you use Synthesia for?

Synthesia is designed for businesses and professionals who need high-quality videos without investing in complex production setups. It's particularly useful for corporate training and e-learning, where companies can create engaging instructional videos using its AI avatars.

Some marketers use Synthesia for personalized video campaigns, product explainers, and social media content, while HR teams leverage it for onboarding and internal communication.

The platform is also beneficial for multilingual content creation, as it can generate videos in different languages without requiring human voiceovers.

In sum, it's a powerful tool for businesses looking to streamline video production and maintain a consistent brand voice across multiple markets.

What can’t you use Synthesia for?

Synthesia is not a general-purpose video editing tool, meaning users cannot upload and edit their own footage within the platform. While it offers a range of AI avatars, it lacks full creative flexibility for those who want custom animations or completely unique character designs.

The platform is also not suited for real-time video production or live streaming, and, while Synthesia produces highly realistic AI-generated voices, it lacks the emotional nuance and expressiveness of a real human voiceover.

How much does Synthesia cost?

Synthesia offers a range of pricing plans to accommodate various user needs:

Free : Ideal for beginners, this plan is available at no cost and includes three minutes of video per month, access to nine AI avatars, and support for one editor.

: Ideal for beginners, this plan is available at no cost and includes three minutes of video per month, access to nine AI avatars, and support for one editor. Starter : Priced at $29 per month (around £23), or $18 per month (£14) when billed annually, this plan offers 10 minutes of video per month, access to 125+ AI avatars, and the ability to download videos.

: Priced at $29 per month (around £23), or $18 per month (£14) when billed annually, this plan offers 10 minutes of video per month, access to 125+ AI avatars, and the ability to download videos. Creator : At $89 per month (or £70) when billed annually, this plan includes 30 minutes of video per month, 180+ AI avatars, five personal avatars, AI dubbing, branded video pages, API access, and priority support.

: At $89 per month (or £70) when billed annually, this plan includes 30 minutes of video per month, 180+ AI avatars, five personal avatars, AI dubbing, branded video pages, API access, and priority support. Enterprise: Designed for larger teams, it offers unlimited video minutes, 230+ AI avatars, unlimited personal avatars, team collaboration features, and a dedicated Customer Success Manager. Pricing is customised based on a company's requirements.

Where can you use Synthesia?

Synthesia is a web-based platform, meaning it runs entirely in the browser without requiring downloads or installations.

The service works across Windows, macOS, and other operating systems.

Currently, there are no mobile or desktop apps available, so all video creation and editing must be done via its web interface.

Is Synthesia any good?

TechRadar Pro has not yet reviewed Synthesia, but others praise its ease of use, high-quality AI avatars, and support for multiple languages. Users appreciate its ability to create professional-looking videos quickly without requiring technical skills or expensive production teams.

However, some reviews note that while Synthesia’s avatars are impressive, they still fall into the "uncanny valley" in certain cases, and its customisation options are somewhat limited compared to traditional video editing software.

Use Synthesia if

- If you need to create professional-looking videos without investing in cameras, actors, or editing software, Synthesia is an excellent choice. It’s particularly useful for businesses producing training materials, internal communications, or marketing content at scale.

- The platform also stands out for its multilingual capabilities, supporting over 140 languages and accents, making it ideal for global organizations that need consistent messaging across different regions.

Don’t use Synthesia if

- If you require complete creative control over animations or want fully custom avatars, Synthesia might not be the best fit, as it primarily relies on pre-set AI avatars with limited personalisation options.

- The AI-generated voices, while highly realistic, may also lack the natural expressiveness and emotional depth of a human narrator, which could be a drawback for storytelling-heavy content.

- Additionally, if your needs involve traditional video production, including live-action filming and extensive post-production editing, a standard video editing suite will offer far more flexibility.

Also consider

If Synthesia doesn’t fully meet your needs, there are alternative AI video platforms worth exploring. HeyGen offers similar AI-powered video generation but with more emphasis on custom avatars and business applications.

D-ID focuses on transforming images into talking avatars and integrates well with conversational AI tools.

For those looking to turn blog posts or articles into AI-generated videos, Pictory is a great option for content marketing and social media engagement.