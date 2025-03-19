What is Looka? Everything we know about the AI logo and brand building tool

Looka is an AI-driven design tool that specialises in logo creation and branding, letting users generate logos based on their preferences and offering customization options to refine designs.

Beyond logos, Looka provides a full branding suite, including business card templates, social media kits, and website designs, making it a valuable resource for startups and small businesses.

Its AI-powered approach streamlines the branding process, making it accessible to anyone, even those without graphic design experience.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Looka?

Looka is an AI-based logo design tool that simplifies the branding process.

Founded in 2016 (originally as Logojoy), Looka leverages AI to generate logos tailored to a user’s preferences.

The process begins by selecting styles, colours, and icons, after which Looka’s AI generates multiple logo options. Users can then customise fonts, layouts, and colours before finalising their design.

Beyond logos, Looka offers a Brand Kit, which includes social media templates, business cards, letterheads, and email signatures to maintain brand consistency.

The platform is aimed at entrepreneurs, small businesses, and freelancers who need quick, affordable branding and while it doesn’t replace professional designers, it provides an easy and cost-effective alternative for those needing branding on a budget.

(Image credit: Future)

What can you use Looka for?

Looka is primarily used for logo design and branding. Its AI-powered generator creates professional-looking logos based on a user’s input, which can then be refined through customization tools.

The Brand Kit extends beyond logos, offering social media assets, business cards, and marketing materials tailored to the chosen brand identity.

Looka also provides website and domain name services, helping businesses create a simple online presence that aligns with their visual branding.

The service is an excellent choice for startups, freelancers, and small businesses looking for an affordable way to develop a cohesive brand identity without hiring a professional designer.

What can’t you use Looka for?

Looka is not a full graphic design tool, so users cannot create complex visuals or edit images beyond logo and branding assets. It also lacks advanced vector editing tools found in software like Adobe Illustrator, limiting design flexibility.

Additionally, while its AI-generated logos offer customization, the design options can feel somewhat generic, meaning businesses seeking a completely unique logo might still prefer a professional designer.

Looka also does not support print services, requiring users to download files and arrange printing separately.

How much does Looka cost?

Looka offers several pricing options to cater to different needs.

The Basic Logo Package is a one-time $20 purchase (approximately £15), offering a single low-resolution PNG file, while the Premium Logo Package, also a one-time purchase at $65 (or £50), includes multiple high-res files in various formats.

For comprehensive branding, the Brand Kit Subscription costs $96 (approximately £72) per year, offering access to over 300 branded templates and assets and the Brand Kit Web Subscription costs $129 (or £97) per year, which includes all Brand Kit features plus a website builder and hosting services. ​

Where can you use Looka?

Looka is a web-based platform, meaning it is accessible from any browser without needing to download software. It does not currently offer a mobile app, but the website is mobile-friendly.

(Image credit: Future)

Is Looka any good?

TechRadar Pro has not recently reviewed Looka, but users generally highlight its ease of use, affordability, and convenience for small businesses.

Many appreciate the AI-driven design process, which simplifies logo creation, but some criticise the lack of unique designs and limited customisation compared to professional graphic design software.

Looka is best suited for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses that need quick and affordable branding. However, it may not be the best choice for those seeking truly unique, highly customisable logos.

For businesses that require custom branding or complex designs, hiring a professional designer or using advanced software may be a better option.

Use Looka if

- Looka is a great choice if you’re a startup, freelancer, or small business in need of a professional-looking logo and branding assets without the expense of hiring a designer.

- The service is especially useful for those who need a cohesive brand identity but lack graphic design skills, as it streamlines the process into a simple and intuitive workflow.

Don’t use Looka if

- Looka might not be the best option if you need a truly unique and highly customized logo. Since the designs are AI-generated, they can sometimes feel generic or lack the distinctive, handcrafted touch that a professional designer would provide.

- Additionally, if you require advanced graphic design tools like vector editing, layered compositions, or intricate customization, Looka’s platform is too limited.

- Finally, if you’re looking for a free logo-making solution, Looka’s free tier only lets you create designs.

Also consider

If Looka doesn’t quite meet your needs, there are several alternatives to explore.

Canva is a powerful and versatile design platform offering logo creation alongside a vast library of templates for social media, marketing, and branding. It has a free plan, making it a budget-friendly choice.

Hatchful by Shopify is another AI-powered logo generator that’s completely free, though it lacks Looka’s advanced branding features.

If you want a human touch, Fiverr allows you to hire freelance designers at a range of price points, giving you more creative control over the final result.

