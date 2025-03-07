What is AI Studios by DeepBrain? Everything we know about the AI avatar maker

AI Studios by DeepBrain AI is an advanced AI-driven video generator designed for businesses and content creators, letting users create lifelike video presentations using AI-powered avatars, eliminating the need for human actors, cameras, or studio setups.

By leveraging text-to-video tech, AI Studios makes video production more accessible, cost-effective, and efficient.

Its appeal lies in its ability to generate high-quality videos quickly, making it particularly useful for corporate training, marketing, and customer engagement.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

Try out AI Studios

The best AI tools – ChatGPT, DeepL, Midjourney, and more

What is AI Studios?

AI Studios is an AI video generation platform developed by DeepBrain AI, a company specializing in synthetic media and AI-powered human simulations.

The platform uses deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) to convert text into fully animated videos featuring hyper-realistic AI avatars. These avatars are designed to mimic human speech, gestures, and expressions, providing a natural and engaging video experience.

Users can input scripts, select from a library of AI-generated avatars, and generate videos in multiple languages without requiring video production expertise, making AI Studios particularly valuable for corporate training, e-learning, marketing, and customer support.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DeepBrain provides a streamlined tool for businesses looking to scale video content while reducing production costs.

(Image credit: Future)

What can you use AI Studios for?

AI Studios is designed for businesses, educators, and content creators who need to produce videos quickly and affordably.

It is particularly useful for corporate training and e-learning, allowing companies to generate training modules and onboarding videos without hiring actors or setting up a production team.

Marketing and advertising professionals can use it to create promotional content, product demonstrations, and customer engagement videos with minimal effort.

AI Studios is also beneficial for automating customer service, with AI avatars delivering scripted responses in multiple languages. Additionally, news and media outlets can leverage the platform for AI-generated news updates and informational content.

What can’t you use AI Studios for?

AI Studios is not a general-purpose AI video editing tool like Adobe Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve, as it focuses on text-to-video automation rather than manual video editing.

It’s also not ideal for highly creative filmmaking where detailed animations, cinematography, or custom character movements are required.

Additionally, while AI avatars are realistic, they may still lack the full emotional nuance of real human presenters, making them less suitable for high-impact storytelling or acting-based productions.

How much does AI Studios cost?

AI Studios offers a range of subscription plans to cater to different user needs:

Free : Ideal for beginners, this plan lets users create up to three videos per month, each up to three minutes long, using 17 AI avatars.

: Ideal for beginners, this plan lets users create up to three videos per month, each up to three minutes long, using 17 AI avatars. Personal : Priced at $24 per month (approximately £19), it provides unlimited video creation with each video up to ten minutes in length, access to over 70 AI avatars, and additional features like image and script generation.

: Priced at $24 per month (approximately £19), it provides unlimited video creation with each video up to ten minutes in length, access to over 70 AI avatars, and additional features like image and script generation. Team : Starting at $55 per month per seat (around £45), this plan offers unlimited videos up to 30 minutes each, over 125 AI avatars, and collaborative tools such as team workspaces and brand kits.

: Starting at $55 per month per seat (around £45), this plan offers unlimited videos up to 30 minutes each, over 125 AI avatars, and collaborative tools such as team workspaces and brand kits. Enterprise: Designed for large organisations, this plan includes unlimited seats, videos of unrestricted length, and exclusive studio avatars. Pricing is customised based on specific requirements.

Annual subscriptions are available at discounted rates, providing cost savings for long-term users.

Where can you use AI Studios?

AI Studios is a web-based platform, accessible via browsers without requiring downloads or installations.

It supports both desktop and mobile access, making it convenient for users on the go. However, full functionality is best experienced on a desktop for ease of video editing and script customization.

API integrations are available for businesses.

(Image credit: Future)

Is AI Studios any good?

TechRadar has not yet reviewed AI Studios, but user feedback suggests it excels in ease of use, AI realism, and fast video production. Some reviews highlight its wide selection of avatars and multilingual capabilities as standout features, making it an excellent choice for corporate and marketing videos.

However, some criticisms include lack of deep video editing options and occasional robotic-sounding speech in certain languages. If you need quick, high-quality AI-generated videos, it’s a strong contender.

Use AI Studios if

- AI Studios is a great option if you need to produce professional-looking videos quickly and without the cost of hiring actors or setting up a studio. It is particularly useful for businesses that rely on video content for training, marketing, or customer engagement.

- If you work in e-learning, AI Studios can streamline course creation by offering AI avatars that present material in multiple languages.

Don’t use AI Studios if

- AI Studios may not be the right choice if you require full creative control over your videos, such as custom animations, cinematography, or advanced editing.

- While its AI avatars are realistic, they still lack the emotional depth and natural spontaneity of a human presenter, making it less suitable for high-impact storytelling.

- Additionally, AI Studios is a subscription-based tool, so if you are looking for a completely free option for long-term use, this platform may not be the best fit.

Also consider

If AI Studios does not fully meet your needs, other AI video platforms may be worth considering. Synthesia is one of the most popular alternatives, offering high-quality AI avatars and strong multilingual capabilities.

HeyGen provides a similar text-to-video approach with an emphasis on brand customisation. D-ID Creative Reality Studio is another option, particularly suited for personalized customer interaction videos.