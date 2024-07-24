Western Digital teams with storage startup to deliver Apple-inspired, Mac-proof storage solution that can scale to 560TB — Orico Data Matrix Ultra set to compete with ThunderBay Flex 8

Orico, in partnership with Western Digital, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Data Matrix Ultra, a new storage solution designed for creative professionals. This system looks well suited to handling high-resolution 4K and 8K video and supports intensive post-production workflows.

The Data Matrix Ultra is designed to evoke the aesthetics of Apple products. It combines fast M.2 SSDs (with speeds up to 3000MB/s) with high-capacity WD Red HDDs, and includes CFexpress Type-B slots capable of speeds up to 1500MB/s, which is fast enough to edit 8K video.

This storage system comes in a variety of capacities ranging from 5TB to 112TB, with options for future expansion and upgrades to meet growing project demands. It allows for the daisy-chaining of up to five devices, for a potential maximum of 560TB of storage. Data Matrix Ultra supports a variety of RAID configurations - RAID 0, 1, 5, 10, and JBOD - providing data security through redundancy and backup options.

Already funded

The Data Matrix Ultra also focuses on minimizing operational noise with features such as anti-vibration mounts and magnetic levitation fans. Orico says this will help with a quieter workspace, crucial for creative professionals working in sound-sensitive environments.

For me, the Data Matrix Ultra brings to mind the OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 storage solution, one of the fastest and most flexible storage options available which also has an Apple inspired design (it looks not unlike the large Mac Pro). OWC’s solution offers 18TB to 172TB of storage and is priced at $2,479.00. Backing prices for the Data Matrix Ultra start at $699 for a 1 bay 5TB model, a 36% discount off the $1,099 MSRP, rising up to $4,999 for the 112TB 5 bay model, marking a 62% reduction from the eye watering $12,999 MSRP.

Backing crowdfunded products obviously comes with risks. Orico notes “the high price of the Data Matrix mini could limit the number of potential backers, especially in a competitive market where consumers might choose more affordable alternatives”. That said, the Data Matrix Ultra has already found an audience, amassing $46,885 of its $5,000 goal (via 28 backers), with over two weeks remaining in the campaign.

