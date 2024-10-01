DreamHost makes AI your WordPress web designer

One of the best website builder and web hosting companies, DreamHost has released a suite of new tools on its WordPress AI website builder platform. The new DreamHost Liftoff website builder employs AI to streamline WordPress website creation and deployment without requiring extensive coding skills.

Instead, Liftoff is aimed at business owners who want to put together a website without technical training or extensive hiring. DreamHost users can install Liftoff with a single click to start the process.

DreamHost Liftoff works through a conversation with the AI in a series of questions. The user only has to explain what they are looking for from a website and the details of the business. The AI will produce a personalized design, including a customized layout that is ready to publish almost immediately.

It won't be empty, either. The AI will fill the website with content, compose text, and select images from free stock libraries that match the user's requests. If it's not quite right, the user can then edit or generate text and images directly within the WordPress editor.

Notably, DreamHost Liftoff operates in intimate coordination with the WordPress platform. Liftoff relies on native WordPress components, which speeds up the website and makes it more reliable. It's also more secure thanks to both the native WordPress connections and the fact that DreamHost gives owners control over the website and its content, making it possible for users to move on from DreamHost to another web host without losing their website and data.

AI in website building

“We know that creating a website can feel like a daunting mission, and hiring a developer can be costly, especially for small businesses,” DreamHost director of product Justin Lund said in a statement. “That’s why we launched DreamHost Liftoff. It takes customers from zero to website in no time. Whether building a business, online portfolio, or e-commerce storefront, Liftoff fuels the journey, turning dreams into reality.”

DreamHost Liftoff is primarily pitched at small business owners and freelancers. They are most likely to need a website fast and without the backing of a big budget or technical background. Automating website creation with AI is likely to make Liftoff, and DreamHost in general, appealing to their needs.

DreamHost isn’t alone in providing AI tools to build websites, with Wix, Google, and others rushing to offer their takes on the idea.