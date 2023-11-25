Want the cheapest OLED display in the world? You can't beat this $99 portable monitor with 50% off

Innocn 13A1F: was $199.99 Now $99.49 at Amazon

Save $100 Creative professionals crave for OLED color reproduction and this InnoCN portable monitor should satisfy them: 400 nits of brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut should be more than enough.

Trust me, you won't find a cheapest OLED display or monitor anywhere for this Black Friday weekend. InnoCN has slashed the price of its OLED-based portable monitor - the 13A1F - to under $100, half its usual price and its lowest ever. Check out our Black Friday portable monitor hub as well for even more deals).

What do you get for the money? The 13A monitor that weighs just over one pound that has a display of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate/1ms response time. It's also super thin (about 5mm) and has a fully laminated screen (make sure you buy a proper sleeve though to protect it as there's none in the package).

It has a maximum brightness of 400 nits, a contrast ratio of 1000000:1 and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut plus a glossy screen coating to make the pictures appear more vibrant and true-to-life.

You also get a pair of built in speakers and three ports (two USB-C and one mini HDMI). It doesn't have an integrated stand but uses a versatile magnetic detachable stand instead that can be titled at multiple angles.

OLED generally provides with superior viewing experience thanks to deeper black and much higher contrast ratio compared to other technologies. We haven't reviewed that particular model but we have tested its bigger sibling, the 15A1F in September 2022.

In our review, we said: "As OLED panels go, the InnoCN 15A1F portable monitor is very affordable and delivers a very impressive colour gamut. However, it is only 1080p resolution, limited size and 400 nits aren’t enough for true HDR output. Affordable, but niche."