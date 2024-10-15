How to choose the best remote access VPN solution for your business

A remote access VPN encrypts the online traffic and spoofs the IP address of a business's employees who are working off-premises, allowing them to secure remote access to the company's private network. Additionally, RA VPNs are cheaper and easier to scale than traditional VPNs, making them a better choice for businesses today.

However, once you've decided to get a remote access VPN, there are a few things to take note of, including the VPN's security features, pricing, ease of use, and customer support, so that you can zero in on the very best solution for your needs.

In this article, I'll discuss in detail the different criteria to consider when choosing the best remote access VPN solution for your business.

Factors to consider when looking for a remote access VPN for your business

When shopping for a remote access VPN, it's crucial to first narrow down your business's specific needs. RA VPNs can vary greatly, and the best choice for your business will depend on whether you prioritize network security, expanding remote work capabilities, or both. Once that's sorted, here are some non-negotiable factors to consider:

Security

For modern-day digital businesses, it's not a question of if they will be targeted by a cyberattack, but when. Businesses are being hit with thousands of new cyber threats every second, and ransomware attacks are soaring to a new high. All this makes an internet security solution like a remote access VPN indispensable for businesses around the world.

A joint NSA-CISA guide advises against opting for non-standard VPN solutions. These include SSL/TLS VPNs. SSL stands for Secure Sockets Layer, and TLS stands for Transport Layer Security. Well, why shouldn't you use these VPN solutions? It's because they employ non-standard (or custom-made) tunneling protocols, which, although can be secure, have the possibility of opening up your network to additional risks.

The bottom line is that you should stick to standard IKE/IPsec VPN solutions that offer verified and standardized protocols – they've been tested and analyzed a whole lot more than proprietary protocols. Conversely, the remote access VPN you're considering should be transparent about the tunneling protocols it uses.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next, check that the VPN employs strong encryption, with AES 256-bit encryption being the industry standard, as well as our recommendation here. This one's super important because data encryption is one of the biggest reasons businesses opt for RA VPNs in the first place.

By routing the remote employees' web traffic through an end-to-end encrypted tunnel on one of its own servers and not the ISP's, the VPN makes their data (which would include any private company resources they interact with) unintelligible, thereby protecting it against snoopers, including opportunistic cybercriminals. Check out our guide on how remote access VPNs enhance business security for more information.

You should also look for third-party audits that verify the vendor's privacy and security claims. Another important VPN security feature is support for multi-factor authentication. This is because RA VPNs are gatekeepers of a business's private network, meaning they must have the ability to correctly verify the identity of users seeking access to the network. This is where MFA becomes crucial. Additionally, you could also look for SO2 compliance.

No-logging

A no-logging policy is at the heart of a VPN provider's privacy. As mentioned earlier, most businesses get a remote access VPN to allow for a secure exchange of information between the employees working off-premises and the company's network. Although data encryption has a massive role to play in this, a lot of it also comes down to how the VPN itself handles customer data.

Essentially, a no-logging policy, as the name suggests, ensures that none of your personal data is ever recorded by the VPN provider. At the same time, it's worth noting that some logs, such as the number of users connecting to a single server, a record of when a user connects and disconnects from the VPN's servers, bandwidth usage, and device information, help the VPN function properly. Plus, there's nothing to be worried about because all of these pieces of information are non-identifiable.

We recommend avoiding RA VPNs that log user activity, including visited websites and downloaded data. Additionally, if a VPN logs a user's original IP address and the ones assigned by the VPN, it should only do so temporarily as this data is personally identifiable. Also, keep in mind that the gold standard of privacy for a VPN is if it has had its no-logging policy independently audited by a reputable security or accounting firm.

There are some red flags you need to be wary of when it comes to a remote access VPN's no-logging policy to make doubly sure that it's not collecting your data. These include a vague privacy policy, inconsistent claims (this is often the case if the VPN hasn't undertaken an audit for its no-logs claims), and if the VPN is headquartered in a country that compels it to keep logs.

Cost

One of the biggest advantages RA VPNs have over traditional, on-premise VPNs is that they're a lot cheaper and easily scalable. Naturally, then, the pricing of a remote access VPN is a major consideration.

Look for a VPN solution that's upfront and transparent about its pricing and offers usage-based pricing, meaning you're not asked to pay for unused licenses or seats. The VPN must also offer enough PoPs (points of presences) across the globe so that it can support your business's global workforce.

Needless to say, the best remote access VPN for your business will be the one that fits your budget and has all the features you need. It's also worth noting that the cost-feature ratio is what determines the value of a VPN, which is what we suggest mulling over rather than the absolute cost of the product.

Furthermore, although small businesses or individuals looking for a remote access VPN for personal needs may be tempted by free solutions, we strongly advise against using them. This is because free RA VPNs almost always lack the security credentials of their paid counterparts and are also deficient in various quality-of-life and other useful features.

While some free solutions by reputable providers can be legit, they're only meant to give you a sneak peek into what the service is like so that you can ultimately upgrade to a paid version. This is completely fine, but using a free VPN that promises the world can be a recipe for disaster, as it may log your data and then sell it to advertisers/data brokers for a profit.

Device compatibility

Whether you're a small organization or a large one, pick a remote access VPN that offers easy-to-use clients for all kinds of operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux.

Depending on your requirements, you may also consider VPNs that can secure IoT devices and communication as well. Older businesses with lots of employees might also be interested in the specific operating system versions the VPN supports.

Additionally, the remote access VPN you're considering should also be able to handle all the types of applications you use in your business. These may range from legacy mainframe apps to the latest and greatest Web3 applications.

Ease of deployment

While remote access VPNs are essential for digital businesses with remote employees, they shouldn't be confusing, time-consuming, or expensive to deploy, as that would defeat their purpose of streamlining business operations. Both administrators and users should be able to get up and running within just a few minutes, and that, too, without requiring hours of training.

Consider the time it would take you to set up and configure the VPN service (usually around 20 minutes), whether you can deploy it directly from an IaaS marketplace, and how easy (or difficult) it is to add/remove users. Note that scaling up and down should be as easy as pressing a few buttons, especially for organizations that are growing or employ a lot of freelancers.

Furthermore, deploying network controls to block unauthorized or malicious sites should also be relatively straightforward, and the interfaces of the VPN's clients should be intuitive and beginner-friendly, irrespective of the device type.

VPN reputation/customer reviews

Once you've shortlisted a few RA VPNs that match your requirements, it's worth checking the VPN's reputation and track record by reading customer reviews and ratings on reputable review sites such as Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra, and even social media sites such as X and Reddit.

While the VPN's current roster of customers is undoubtedly a good indication of how well the service works in practice, customer reviews will give you the unfiltered truth, good or bad.

For example, they'll tell you if there's a particular feature that doesn't work quite as well as advertised by the VPN provider or if the customer support is not as prompt as you'd have liked. The latter, for example, could be a deal breaker for small businesses that might not have an in-house IT team or have employees who are new to VPNs.

Customer support

A remote access VPN, like any other piece of software/technology, can throw up technical issues or queries that users may need help with. As a business, you should pick a VPN solution that offers 24/7 customer support via one or various channels, including live chat, email, or phone support.

Quick and efficient support from your remote access VPN provider will ensure that downtime is kept to a minimum and employees, including those that aren't tech-savvy, face little to no headaches.

Trial period

Most remote access VPNs offer free trials and/or money-back guarantees to allow users a risk-free trial of the service before committing. We recommend utilizing this to ensure the VPN works exactly as you want it to and that there are no surprises in the actual product that you couldn't possibly have found out through a catalog.

FAQs

How remote access VPNs enhance business security? RA VPNs crank up a business's security by routing all of the employees’ web traffic through end-to-end encrypted tunnels, making it impossible for opportunistic cybercriminals to exploit their data, which inadvertently also includes private company resources. Furthermore, a remote access VPN also masks the employees' real IP address, hiding their online activities from prying eyes and allowing them to sidestep geo-restrictions and government bans. Businesses can also use RA VPNs to authenticate users in their network, prevent throttling, and save money on scaling.

How to choose the best remote access VPN for your business? There are several factors to consider when you're out shopping for a remote access VPN for your business. The biggest ones by far are the VPN's privacy and security credentials (think no-logging policy, rock-solid encryption, and support for multi-factor authentication, among other things), followed closely by the value for money the VPN provides: it must offer all the features you need within a reasonable price. Additionally, the VPN must offer compatible and easy-to-use clients for all the operating systems you intend to use it on. It should also be easy to deploy, requiring little to no complex training for employees, setup, or configuration. Last but certainly not least, the remote access VPN you pick should offer round-the-clock assistance via one or more mediums, including live chat, email, or phone support. Plus, it should also have a free trial period or a money-back guarantee in place to allow you to take it for a test drive without risking a single penny.

TechRadar Pro created this content as part of a paid partnership with Nordlayer. The content of this article is entirely independent and solely reflects the editorial opinion of TechRadar Pro.