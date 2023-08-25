Get PrivadoVPN for just $1.99 per month with this exclusive deal

PrivadoVPN claimed a coveted spot in our top ten best VPN rankings—and for good reason. It's a super secure VPN that has all the features you need (and then some) to secure your online activities. Now, thanks to an exclusive discount, there's never been a better time to try the service for yourself.

PrivadoVPN's 12-month plan comes in at a reasonable $2.50 per month, but if you're looking for an even better bargain, take advantage of the huge 82% discount on its 24-month plan. You'll get all the same perks for just $1.99 a month, including a stacked roster of tools, like an ad-blocker and threat prevention that work together to put a stop to cyberattacks, as well as apps for all of your devices.

Both of PrivadoVPN's premium plans are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try the service without risking a penny—and these discounts are available now, indefinitely, for TechRadar readers.

Save 82% today PrivadoVPN exclusive deal: 2 years from $1.99 per month | save 82%

Get 24 months of PrivadoVPN protection in just a few clicks for the equivalent of $1.99 a month—which works out to a massive 82% saving! Redeeming the offer is simple: just follow the link on this page (and remember that you're covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee). The PrivadoVPN team has made this deal available indefinitely for TechRadar readers, so make sure you don't miss out on this opportunity.

Why is this PrivadoVPN deal worth checking out?

If you're looking for a fast VPN that won't let you down when it comes to security, PrivadoVPN ticks all the right boxes—it certainly impressed us during our tests.

With PrivadoVPN, you'll get access to hundreds of servers dotted across 47 countries. This is ideal for avid streamers and film buffs who want to explore content libraries from around the world, and the service has no trouble unblocking big names like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime. Plus, ten simultaneous connections means you can ensure that all of your internet-enabled devices are protected.

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want to check out international content: including Netflix US, thanks to servers in 47 countries. ✔️ You want a service that prioritizes your privacy: with a no-logs policy and a reliable kill switch. ✔️ You need a VPN that's easy-to-use: with sleek apps for all of your devices, and 24/7 support

Your PrivadoVPN subscription also comes with a SOCKS5 proxy that'll boost your torrenting speeds by using smaller data packets. You can use the proxy alone to optimize performance or combine it with the VPN for extra security—alternatively, tailor how they work together for a customized browsing experience.

The split tunneling feature gives you granular control over which apps and sites use the VPN's encryption and which don't. So, you'll have no trouble bypassing VPN blocks and accessing local content.

Pivoting back to security, PrivadoVPN offers two tried and tested protocols. Whether you go for OpenVPN or WireGuard, expect decent speeds and uncompromising security that has your back when you're browsing at home or using (notoriously risky) public Wi-Fi hotspots. What's more, you can also configure PrivadoVPN to connect automatically if you join an unsecured network.

If you need help picking a protocol or getting the service set up on your device, you're in good hands with PrivadoVPN's round-the-clock support. Reach out to the team via email, check out installation guides and an FAQ, or explore a detailed knowledge base to troubleshoot even the most technical queries.