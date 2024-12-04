ExpressVPN launches new one-of-a-kind Dedicated IP service

ExpressVPN has just launched a new dedicated IP feature with privacy at its core.

ExpressVPN promises to go a step further than Dedicated IPs offered by other providers thanks to a unique zero-trust approach. This approach means not even the provider can trace it back to you, a new step for the product.

Available for its Android, iOS, and Windows VPN only at the time of writing (more availability is expected to land soon), users can choose from 29 locations in 22 countries mainly across North America, Asia, and Europe by paying an additional monthly fee.

A new industry standard

"As a privacy-focused company, our vision is to offer a dedicated IP service that addresses any security concerns typically associated with traditional implementations," said Samuel Bultez, Head of Product at ExpressVPN.

With a dedicated IP, the chances that your online activities can be linked back to you are higher. This is what ExpressVPN promised to have fixed.

Bultez said: "Our innovative approach to dedicated IP delivers all the benefits of a static IP address while preserving every user's privacy and security – even ExpressVPN cannot trace the dedicated IP back to the individual."

Dedicated IP solutions are great. But they also come with some limitations—having a static IP typically means your activity can be easily linked to you.Our very own dedicated IP solution solves these challenges and keeps you secure–even we can’t trace it back to you.December 4, 2024

A Zero Knowledge IP Allocation design focused on trust and transparency ensures that IP addresses are allocated privately, the provider explained.

ExpressVPN's "new industry standard for dedicated IP" also makes the most of innovations such as blinded tokens – a token issued by a server without the server knowing who the token is assigned to – and AWS Nitro Enclaves that promise to further boost your privacy and security.

Pete Membrey, Chief Research Officer at ExpressVPN, said the team also released a technical white paper to document Express' unique engineering approach to dedicated IPs.

"With the release of our white paper, we've gone a step further to document this process, providing an in-depth look at our technical architecture, security measures, and privacy safeguards for full transparency," he added.

How to use ExpressVPN dedicated IP

Activating ExpressVPN's dedicated IP is very easy. The option is integrated into the app interface to ensure a quick and easy setup.

All you need to do is head to your account page to add a dedicated IP to your subscription – or add one to the checkout if you're a new user – starting from $3.49 a month, depending on your plan length.

Go to your VPN app (iOS, Android, and Windows only currently) to set it up. You'll need to pick your location among the 29 available and create an access code, which will be the only way to use your dedicated IP. You can see more information on the full process in ExpressVPN's guide.

Once the dedicated IP is set up, you'll be able to switch from this to a standard VPN IP from the app. Bear in mind that the provider is gradually rolling out the option, so you may need to wait some time before being able to use it.