US government probing security risks of mobile devices using Russian or Chinese satellites
FCC rules may already be broken by foreign satellites processing GNSS signals
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is investigating the potential risks posed by Russian and Chinese satellite systems that are used by some US mobile devices.
There are concerns that some satellites operated by Russia and China could be siphoning Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) data.
The FCC rules state that only approved satellite systems can process GPS data, with the only approved satellites being the existing US constellations, and the European Galileo GNSS.
Potential for Russian “jamming and spoofing”
Chair of the House Select China Committee, Representative Mike Gallagher, said in a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel that, “Current events in Eastern Europe (including significant Russian jamming and spoofing of GNSS signals) call into question the wisdom of accepting this workaround and suggest it is critical that the FCC enforce its rules against using unauthorized signals from foreign satellites.”
Satellite constellations belonging to the People's Republic of China ‘BeiDou’ and Russian ‘GLONASS’ systems can be used by some US mobile phones to receive and process GNSS signals.
"Many devices in the United States are already operating with foreign signals," Rosenworcel said in 2018, after pointing out that US phones can send GNSS signals to the satellites of foreign countries.
Among the handset manufacturers contacted by the FCC are Samsung, Nokia, Motorola, Apple, Google, and others that make up around 90% of the US mobile phone industry.
Speaking on the FCC investigation, a spokesperson said, “There is no established record of what security threats, if any, these signals carry and whether the manufacturers of handheld devices are processing these signals in violation of the Commission’s rules.”
The US has been taking steps to increase the domestic production of semiconductors as part of the CHIPS act. There are serious and credible concerns that manufacturing chips for US devices in Taiwan could subject them to Chinese espionage and sabotage.
The CHIPS act has set aside $53 billion to invest in domestic manufacturing using the existing expertise and infrastructure of companies such as Intel, Samsung, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.
Via Reuters
More from TechRadar Pro
- Take a look at our guide to the best antivirus software around
- Hackers exploit another Windows security flaw to drop DarkGate malware
- Here are the best VPN services
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Mike Moore
By Darren Allan