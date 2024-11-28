UK businesses are still struggling to get the most out of cloud, and it's costing them big

Only one in three firms are fully utilizing cloud-based solutions

Many UK businesses are falling behind when it comes to adopting critical technologies like cloud-based solutions, which is limiting their potential for growth, new research has claimed.

A report from OneAdvanced says only one-third (35%) of UK businesses fully utilize cloud-based solutions, with just 14% having successfully integrated artificial intelligence at the strategic level where it can help improve the efficiency of data-driven decision-making.

OneAdvanced’s findings are somewhat contradictory, given nearly half (44%) of Britain’s leaders identified efficiency and productivity as their top objectives for 2024.

Britain is slow to adopt new tech, it’s confirmed

It’s not always a pretty picture when companies do invest, though, because many fail to get it right. Around half (48%) of AI projects fail due to poor implementation, and despite the majority (85%) of execs recognizing AI’s potential benefits, many businesses lack the right infrastructure and expertise.

“It’s not at all surprising that so many leaders say that efficiency and productivity are their top priorities, but to find that so few are actively embracing the technology and services that will allow them to grow is quite astonishing," OneAdvanced CTO Andrew Henderson commented.

The report added says this reluctance to go all-in on cloud could also be costing businesses by increasing complexity – 42% now use a mix of cloud and on-prem systems, up from 36% last year.

“Without the proper adoption of cloud solutions and a lack of availability of reliable data, businesses will continue to find it hard to realise the full potential of AI tech," Henderson noted.

Looking ahead, two in three leaders plan to upgrade digital systems, with 15% currently lacking confidence that their existing infrastructure could support the growth they need.