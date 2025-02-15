This tiny NAS device fits in the palm of your hand and can take up to 32TB of sweet SSD storage
Mega storage in a small space
- X86-P6 Pocket is a palm-sized NAS with up to 32TB of storage
- It supports four SSD slots and up to 32GB of DDR5 memory
- There's also flexible storage options and network connectivity
In recent years, mini PCs have evolved into compact yet powerful computing solutions, with some models now small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.
One such device is the X86-P6 Pocket, a network-attached storage (NAS) system measuring just 100 x 100 x 58.5mm. Despite that small footprint, it supports up to four M.2 2280 SSDs, allowing for a total storage capacity of 32TB.
Though this sounds great, performance is limited by the Intel Twin Lake processor, which has only nine PCIe 3.0 lanes, which means using all four SSD slots restricts speeds to PCIe 3.0 x1 per drive, whereas opting for a single SSD enables PCIe 3.0 x4 speeds.
Processing power and memory options
The X86-P6 Pocket NAS is available with either an Intel N150 or a Core 3 N355 processor and supports up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory via a single SODIMM slot.
For connectivity, the system includes two 2.5 GbE LAN ports (Intel i226-V), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports with 10 Gbps speeds, and two HDMI 2.0 outputs. It also features an M.2 B-Key slot that supports WiFi 6 or WiFi 7 modules, along with Bluetooth.
To manage heat, the NAS' compact design has an aluminum radiator and an active cooling system with a fan beneath the mainboard. The top cover also has screw holes, allowing for an additional fan install.
The barebones model with an Intel N150 processor is priced at around $200, while the Core 3 N355 version costs approximately $315. Users can choose a pre-configured model with storage and memory or opt to install on their own.
Via Liliputing
