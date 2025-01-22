This obscure vendor is challenging mighty HP to the title of most powerful mini PC ever with a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 product

GMKTec joins HP with a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 workstation mini PC

The Max+ 395 is currently the world's most powerful APU and could be a nuisance to Nvidia's DIGITS GB10

Expect products based on the 395 to roll out later in Q2 2025 after Chinese New Year

GMK, an emerging Chinese brand in the mini PC market, has announced (originally in Chinese) the upcoming launch of a new product powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395.

The company claims this will be the world’s first mini PC featuring the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip. It also plans to offer versions with non-Plus Ryzen AI Max APUs.

According to ITHome (originally in Chinese), the device is part of GMK's “ALL IN AI” strategy and is expected to debut in the first or second quarter of 2025.

AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chip

The AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor boasts 16 Zen 5 cores, 32 threads, and a 5.1 GHz peak clock speed. Additionally, it integrates 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, delivering solid graphics performance via the Radeon 8060S iGPU.

According to benchmarks, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 outpaces the Intel Lunar Lake Core Ultra 9 288V in CPU tasks by threefold and surpasses NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4090 in AI performance tests.

With a configurable TDP of 45-120W, the processor balances efficiency and performance, positioning itself as a competitive choice for AI workloads, gaming, and mobile workstations.

This platform adopts LPDDR5x memory, achieving a bandwidth of up to 256GB/s. It also integrates a 50TOPS “XDNA 2” NPU, providing impressive AI performance tailored towards Windows 11 AI+ PCs.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Max+ 395 specs suggest that the new GMK mini PC will likely surpass the performance of the current Evo X1 model, which features a Ryzen Strix Point HX 370 APU and is priced at $919.