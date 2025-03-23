This laptop has a horizontal rollable display that extends to 18 inches, and I can't wait to try it
Compal Infinite laptop takes the horizontal expansion route
- Compal Infinite Laptop offers a horizontally expanding screen, from 14-inch to 18-inch
- Rollable business laptops could emerge as the future of multitasking
- Infinite Laptop also includes LED notification grids
The world's first rollable laptop, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, was unveiled at CES 2025 after years of development, featuring a 14-inch display which expands vertically to 16.7 inches with the press of a button.
While Lenovo’s approach focuses on increasing vertical space, Taiwanese manufacturer Compal's Infinite Laptop concept (via iFDesign) expands horizontally to create an ultrawide business laptop.
The Compal Infinite Laptop features a 14-inch display which extends from both sides to form an 18-inch screen, which could make it an ideal laptop for trading and multitasking.
A rollable screen designed for productivity
Compal’s Infinite Laptop is still a concept, but its bold design has already earned an iF Design Award.
This rollable mechanism ensures a seamless transition between compact and expanded modes while maintaining a lightweight build.
Similar to the ClinkCaim laptop, another 2025 iF Design Award-winning concept, the Infinite Laptop lacks a distinct touchpad.
Instead, a dimly glowing light indicates the touchpad area, which could make it a more intuitive laptop for programming.
The laptop appears to feature an LED notification array embedded in its lid for system alerts and notifications.
The laptop’s expansion mechanism looks impressive, and it's certainly made waves —the 2025 iF Design Awards featured nearly 11,000 entries from 66 countries, with 131 jurors selecting the most innovative designs, solidifying the Compal Infinite Laptop’s place among groundbreaking concepts.
