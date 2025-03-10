Antec Core HS A7840U offers a versatile gaming solution which could also be at home in the office

Offers a Ryzen 7 chip and 32GB RAM

Features a one-push spring mechanism, a full-featured keyboard, and a compact design

If you've been searching for the right mini PC to handle your workload, we've got a leftfield recommendation for you; the Antec Core HS A7840U, due to its workstation-comparable hardware.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and Radeon 780M mobile graphics, the Antec Core HS A7840U It comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 fast SSD, offering enough memory and storage for most tasks.

A portable setup with a high-resolution display

The device has a 6-inch 1080p IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, but unlike standard handheld gaming consoles, the Core HS includes a full-featured RGB QWERTY keyboard.

Its multi-angle free-floating screen allows for flexible positioning, while a one-push automatic spring mechanism enables the screen to open smoothly. This device comes with a docking station, a carry case, a screen protector, and joystick caps.

The Antec Core HS A7840U is currently listed on ebuyer for £549.99, but with a £50.01 discount, it is available for £499.98.

Antec Antec Core HS A7840U Handheld Gaming Console: £499.98 at Ebuyer The Antec Core HS A7840U features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD. It has a 6-inch 1080p IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and includes a full-featured RGB QWERTY keyboard.

You may also like