This is the most outrageous mini PC out there: with 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD, Antec's gaming console can be used as a workstation
A handheld gaming console with workstation-level hardware
- Antec Core HS A7840U offers a versatile gaming solution which could also be at home in the office
- Offers a Ryzen 7 chip and 32GB RAM
- Features a one-push spring mechanism, a full-featured keyboard, and a compact design
If you've been searching for the right mini PC to handle your workload, we've got a leftfield recommendation for you; the Antec Core HS A7840U, due to its workstation-comparable hardware.
Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and Radeon 780M mobile graphics, the Antec Core HS A7840U It comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 fast SSD, offering enough memory and storage for most tasks.
A portable setup with a high-resolution display
The device has a 6-inch 1080p IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, but unlike standard handheld gaming consoles, the Core HS includes a full-featured RGB QWERTY keyboard.
- Build your own super mini PC with this $338 AMD AM5 barebone workstation that has OCuLink, two 2.5Gb LAN ports and can drive four 8K monitors once you add a GPU to its dock
- Another mini PC with a Ryzen AI 9 HX CPU has emerged, and not only does it support four 4K monitors, it can also take up to 96GB memory
Its multi-angle free-floating screen allows for flexible positioning, while a one-push automatic spring mechanism enables the screen to open smoothly. This device comes with a docking station, a carry case, a screen protector, and joystick caps.
The Antec Core HS A7840U is currently listed on ebuyer for £549.99, but with a £50.01 discount, it is available for £499.98.
The Antec Core HS A7840U features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD. It has a 6-inch 1080p IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and includes a full-featured RGB QWERTY keyboard.
