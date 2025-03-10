This is the most outrageous mini PC out there: with 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD, Antec's gaming console can be used as a workstation

A handheld gaming console with workstation-level hardware

Antec Core HS A7840U Handheld Gaming Console
(Image credit: Eteknix)
  • Antec Core HS A7840U offers a versatile gaming solution which could also be at home in the office
  • Offers a Ryzen 7 chip and 32GB RAM
  • Features a one-push spring mechanism, a full-featured keyboard, and a compact design

If you've been searching for the right mini PC to handle your workload, we've got a leftfield recommendation for you; the Antec Core HS A7840U, due to its workstation-comparable hardware.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and Radeon 780M mobile graphics, the Antec Core HS A7840U It comes with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 fast SSD, offering enough memory and storage for most tasks.

A portable setup with a high-resolution display

The device has a 6-inch 1080p IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, but unlike standard handheld gaming consoles, the Core HS includes a full-featured RGB QWERTY keyboard.

Its multi-angle free-floating screen allows for flexible positioning, while a one-push automatic spring mechanism enables the screen to open smoothly. This device comes with a docking station, a carry case, a screen protector, and joystick caps.

The Antec Core HS A7840U is currently listed on ebuyer for £549.99, but with a £50.01 discount, it is available for £499.98.

Antec Antec Core HS A7840U Handheld Gaming Console
Antec Antec Core HS A7840U Handheld Gaming Console: £499.98 at Ebuyer

The Antec Core HS A7840U features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD. It has a 6-inch 1080p IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and includes a full-featured RGB QWERTY keyboard.

View Deal

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

