This is the cheapest 5K monitor you can buy right now — it's great for gamers and even better for productivity fans because of its KVM

The INNOCN 49 Inch 5K Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor is currently the most affordable 5K monitor we’ve seen - with a $229 discount, it is priced at $645.99, down from the regular price of $874.99.

This monitor, model 49C1R, boasts a 49-inch curved ultrawide display with a 32:9 aspect ratio, providing a broader visual field than typical 16:9 monitors. It sports a premium VA panel that offers a dual QHD (5120x1440) resolution, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate for content creation and gaming. The curvature of the monitor is 1800R, which helps reduce eye fatigue and offers more comfortable viewing.

The monitor has a high contrast ratio of 3000:1 and incorporates Adaptive-Sync for smooth visuals. With a professional color gamut covering 99% of the sRGB spectrum, it meets Display HDR 400 standards, making it perfect for creative usage. Its accurate color reproduction and advanced display technologies ensure an exceptional viewing experience for photo editing, video production, and other design tasks.

Productivity boosting features

The connectivity options on the 49C1R include a USB Type C port with 65W power delivery, a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-A ports, a USB-B port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Users can connect a range of devices, including laptops, Macs, phones, tablets, as well as gaming consoles.

For those who require multitasking capabilities, the INNOCN 49C1R offers Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) split-screen technology. This allows users to view content from two separate input sources simultaneously, and the ultrawide display boosts productivity by allowing users to work on multiple applications side-by-side without needing more than one screen.

The monitor's ergonomic design includes tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. It also has two built-in 3W speakers and KVM.

