This 22TB Western Digital Elements desktop external hard drive is the perfect storgae boost - and it's currently 25% off, so act fast

You can never have too much storage. In this digital age, we generate such a vast amount of content that even the most substantial drives can become full over time.

The WD 22TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive delivers 22TB of plug-and-play storage, making it ideal for backups as well as storage, and while it typically retails for $549.99, it’s currently 25% off at Amazon right now, reducing the price to a more affordable $409.99.

It has been cheaper in the past – it was down to $329 in a one-day flash sale in July and was discounted to $359.99 for Black Friday – but even so, if you’re in the market for a backup drive this is still a great deal. If you would rather not buy from Amazon, you can currently get the same offer price from Western Digital direct, with free shipping.

Windows and Mac friendly

The WD 22TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive (model number WDBWLG0220HBK-NESN) was initially launched in February 2023. It comes pre-formatted for NTFS, so it's ready to use with Windows PCs straight out of the box. Simply plug into the USB port for instant storage. It's compatible with both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 via a USB 3.0 Type-A interface.

If you don't have a Windows PC, don't worry. The hard drive can be easily reformatted for use with a Mac.

Inside the box, you'll find the external hard drive, a USB-A cable (5Gbps), an AC adaptor, and a Quick Install Guide. You also receive a 2-year warranty. Western Digital is a highly respected brand, so you can rest assured that you're investing in a quality product when you purchase one of its drives.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model here, but I’ve owned a number of external drives from Western Digital over the years, and they’ve never let me down.