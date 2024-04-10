The world's cheapest 5G smartphone has quietly gone on sale in the UK with a shockingly low price tag — the Honor 70 Lite even has a 50-megapixel camera sensor that you could use for video conferencing

Originally launched a year ago, the Honor 70 Lite is now available in the UK through mobile provider Three.

The 6.5-inch phone has a resolution of 1600x720 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor and Adreno 619 GPU. It comes with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The device runs the Magic UI 6.1 OS (based on Android 12) and features a 5000 mAh battery and 22.5W SuperCharge wired fast charging.

The Honor 70 Lite has dual nano SIM slots and includes fingerprint recognition built into the side button, as well as face recognition for convenient and secure unlocking. It offers a one-handed mode for easier navigation, App Lock for added privacy, and App Twin which lets you simultaneously use two accounts on compatible apps, such as WhatsApp.

50MP main camera

The Honor 70 Lite includes a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera. The device also sports an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It comes equipped with dual MIC noise cancellation technology, eliminating environmental noise and improving human voice to make calls clearer.

The smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.1. With its 5G capabilities, the Honor 70 Lite has the potential to be used as a mobile hotspot, providing a fast and reliable internet connection on the go. Additionally, using third-party apps like Camo, the 50MP camera sensor can be used as a souped-up webcam for enhanced video conferencing and streaming experiences on your Mac or PC.

The Honor 70 Lite is available through Three for a one-off price of £89.99 on PAYG. The device, available in midnight black or ocean blue, is also offered on contract for £10 upfront and £2.22 a month over 12 months.

More from TechRadar Pro