The hidden threat in enterprise security: why it’s time to rethink PDFs

PDFs are everywhere in enterprise workflows – contracts, invoices, policy documents, audit trails. And yet, they’re rarely considered a security risk. That’s a problem.

Across industries, there remains a persistent belief that PDFs are static and inherently safe. This assumption creates a blind spot – one that’s increasingly at odds with how these documents are actually used.

PDFs today are often dynamic, shared across borders, embedded into automated processes, and packed with sensitive information.

Treating them as nothing more than electronic paper is not only outdated – it’s dangerous.

Paul Jackson Social Links Navigation Director of EMEA Channel, Foxit.



The Myth of the Safe PDF

In many organizations, document workflows haven’t kept pace with broader digital transformation efforts. While teams embrace AI, automation, and cloud services elsewhere, they often rely on legacy document management software that lacks visibility, auditability, and modern security features.

This complacency creates real risk. Sensitive data is moved, stored, and signed without appropriate controls. Metadata is overlooked. Documents are emailed instead of securely shared. And because PDFs don’t “feel” like a security threat, these behaviors often go unchallenged.

What’s more, compliance demands are tightening. Regulations such as GDPR, ISO 27001, and eIDAS 2.0, have raised the stakes, making poor document governance a potential legal liability. Inconsistent handling of digital files – even when unintentional – can result in significant exposure.

The Threat Landscape is Changing – Fast

In 2025, cyber threats are evolving faster than ever. Organizations now face average of over 560,000 new malware variants daily, with PDFs increasing being exploited as delivery mechanisms.

Meanwhile, AI-powered attacks have drastically reduced the time it takes for bad actors to move through an organization's systems. Many now breach, escalate, and extract data in under an hour. This accelerated threat landscape makes “invisible” gaps like unsecured PDFs even more dangerous.

Security Must Be Built into the Workflow

The answer isn’t just to bolt on security – it’s to embed it. Document protection should start at the point of creation and extend across the entire lifecycle. That means using tools and processes that allow for encryption, permissions control, version tracking, secure collaboration, and verifiable digital signatures as standard.

It also means making compliance easy, not optional. Security shouldn’t be something users have to remember – it should be part of how they work. The goal is to integrate protection in a way that supports productivity, rather than hindering it.

There’s a growing role here for AI and automation. From summarizing content and redacting sensitive fields to powering intelligent search and flagging anomalies, modern technologies can help organizations manage documents faster – and more safely.

The Opportunity for Partners and Providers

This shift has major implications for the channel. We’re moving into an era where partners are no longer just selling software licenses – they’re becoming workflow consultants and risk advisers. The organizations that stand out will be those that help clients reassess document handling as a core part of their cybersecurity and compliance strategies.

That means understanding sector-specific regulations. It means recommending secure-by-design tools that don’t rely on user vigilance alone. And it means being able to demonstrate how good document practices reduce liability, speed up processes, and build long-term resilience.

For partners who get this right, the rewards are clear - deeper client relationships, stronger value propositions, and a chance to lead in an area that many are still overlooking.

It’s Time to Bring PDFs into the Security Conversation

Too many enterprises still treat documents as an afterthought – something to deal with after the “real” cybersecurity work is done. But in reality, documents are where business happens. They’re where data is agreed, signed, stored, and exchanged.

And in today’s environment, where compliance burdens are increasing, AI is supercharging attacks, and breaches can escalate in minutes, PDFs simply can’t be left out of the equation.

If your organization is modernizing its infrastructure, reviewing its compliance position, or assessing security posture, then document workflows need to be part of that conversation.

Because if your PDFs aren’t secure, your business isn’t either.

