Tata Consultancy Services teams with Nvidia to speed up AI adoption

IT service provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has inked an expanded deal with Nvidia to accelerate the adoption of AI technology in multiple industries.

Nvidia has worked with TCS for half a decade on AI projects, but the new deal goes further, with significant investments in Nvidia's infrastructure. The new business unit will supply AI systems within the context of the company's needs and the state of the industries where they are deployed. TCS combines its own proprietary AI framework and domain knowledge with Nvidia's AI technology, including the AI Foundry, AI Enterprise, and NIM Agent Blueprints.

As part of the new arrangement, TCS will use Nvidia's AI tools to customize solutions to meet the challenges in a range of industries. For instance, TCS Manufacturing AI for Industrials uses AI to analyze enormous amounts of data and come up with actionable insights that respect the complexities of the manufacturing industry, and the TCS AI Spectrum for BFSI hosts AI solutions for the financial sector aimed at improving decision-making, regulatory compliance, and risk management for banks and financial institutions.

The TCS Cognitive Visual Receiving Solution for Retailers uses AI for automating product identification, quality checks, and attribute extraction in warehouse operations, while telecommunications companies can use the TCS AI-Native Telco Offerings to create AI-driven models to deal with network anomaly management, billing, and customer experience. Meanwhile, the Autonomous Vehicle Platform combines Nvidia's generative AI and TCS data to speed up the development of autonomous vehicle features.

Custom AI is key

“Curated AI journeys are derived at the intersection of deep-domain and deep-tech. This is a space that TCS has excelled at during every business transformation cycle. Our unique vantage point, at the intersection of business and technology, helps us identify the right opportunities for our customers," said TCS AI.Cloud Unit head Siva Ganesan. "With the Nvidia AI platform providing a robust backbone, our unparalleled scale and proven track record in delivering value, our customers now have a means to faster value realization.”

This expanded partnership highlights the importance of context-specific AI solutions in getting enterprises to adopt AI. Customized solutions are likely to be much more appealing to companies. Nvida's AI stack and accelerated computing infrastructure provide the technical foundation for industry-specific solutions while TCS’ deep industry expertise and knowledge ensures they're effective and do what the companies need.

