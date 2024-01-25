T-Mobile and Cisco have teamed up for the ultimate business internet package

In an effort to capture more SMB customers, T-Mobile has unveiled Connected Workplace, a new offering combining its nationwide 5G network, Cisco Meraki devices, and a cloud-managed networking platform.

Connected Workplace is designed to simplify the complexities of business network infrastructure, but also promises to be a more cost-effective solution than many other providers.

Besides connection to the internet, T-Mobile’s Connected Workplace will also provide installation, software licensing, a 5G gateway and Wi-Fi access points that are upgraded free of charge every three years, as part of its all-encompassing package.

T-Mobile Connected Workplace

Besides the above, T-Mobile says that Connected Workplace will include 24/7 proactive performance monitoring of both the network and connected devices, unlimited same-day configuration changes, and 24/7 support with onsite equipment repair or replacement.

Teaming up with Cisco, T-Mobile’s customers will also get Cisco Meraki cloud-managed networking solutions, access to a Cisco Meraki firewall, and an online dashboard to manage the network.

The solution is designed to prevent small and medium businesses from having to manage different suppliers’ components and multiple contracts, plans, and models. Besides simplicity, the package also delivers security under the same roof.

Mishka Dehghan, SVP, Strategy, Product, and Solutions Engineering, T-Mobile Business Group, said: “With Connected Workplace, we’ve brought together Cisco best-in-class Meraki network technologies with our award-winning 5G network to make it easier for businesses to streamline their network infrastructure, ease the burden on IT and improve operations.”

T-Mobile has not shared any information on pricing, instead stating: “Our “as-a-service” model means equipment, software licensing, professional installation, and managed services are all included in a simple, straightforward recurring monthly charge per device.”

Prospective customers can contact T-Mobile for a personalized quote now.