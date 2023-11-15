Amazon just launched an eero home Wi-Fi network just for small businesses

Amazon has announced a new business-focused network solution designed to work with existing eero hardware in a notable step up over regular consumer services.

The company says that eero for Business is designed to work with “most Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 eero devices,” including the eero 6+, eero Pro 6E, eero Max 7, eero PoE 6, and eero PoE Gateway.

It means that small businesses can use the consumer-friendly and affordable mesh Wi-Fi products to create their own customized and unique network experience for their customers.

eero for Business will use your existing eero hardware

The subscription will enable business owners to create up to four separate SSIDs for distinguishing networks specifically for guests, employees, smart tech, and so on, while also applying bandwidth limits to individual networks in order to maintain efficiency and maximize connectivity, helping to keep crucial company-owned tech working optimally.

Using eero for Business is also an opportunity to create custom captive portals to promote your business and encourage users to agree to certain terms and conditions for using the network.

Because the subscription operates from the regular eero app, businesses also get access to existing features such as Internet backup, which allows administrators to select a secondary network to use in the event of an outage.

Amazon’s eero mesh networking devices are already some of the more affordable options, which are free to use for general consumers, but the eero for Business subscription will cost $299.99 per year.

Amazon has promised customers who sign up for early access a discounted rate of $199.99 per year, which will remain until they cancel their services, making now the best time ever to sign up.

TechRadar Pro has asked eero to confirm when it plans to remove the introductory rate – an update from the company will be posted here.