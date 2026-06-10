European/UK students use AI for organization, productivity rather than for cheating

Lenovo reports students are using tablets more as they seek cheaper, portable options

Universities might gradually be accepting AI more as students report more encouragement

Nearly all (98%) European students aged 18-25 now say that artificial intelligence helps them in some way, and new data from Lenovo reveals that despite the prejudices of other age groups, the youngsters might actually be using it for support, rather than to cheat.

Notetaking (73%), summarization (73%) and brainstorming (72%) offer near-identical use cases, with the tech largely seen as a support layer to help students stay organized, manage workloads and maintain focus.

Ultimately, the research concludes AI is becoming embedded into learning as a means of helping students process information more efficiently, rather than to bypass learning altogether, and it marks a major change in perception that could influence how universities and other institutions regulate the tech.

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How are European and UK students using AI?

Among UK students specifically, 79% use AI note-taking tools, 79% use handwriting-to-text tools, 78% use AI summarization tools and 78% use idea generation tools, and all of them at least weekly.

In fact, British students are generally more positive than their European counterparts when it comes to AI’s role in generating ideas, helping them feel prepared, working more efficiently, feeling more in control and staying focused, Lenovo found.

Separately, the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) found that 95% of UK students now use AI in some way, marking a major jump compared with 2024 (66%). Again, use cases span explaining difficult concepts (61%), summarizing academic sources (49%) and searching for information online (36%) – all administrative productivity aids and not education replacers.

With students capturing lecture notes, converting handwritten notes into documents and organizing information, Lenovo claims that AI’s biggest impact is actually on reducing administrative and organizational burdens.