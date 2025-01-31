Standing out in the B2B software market: how to build an investible business

The global B2B software market is on a remarkable trajectory, projected to reach $829.34 billion by 2031. This growth is fueled by an increasing demand for user-friendly and cost-effective software solutions. Industry professionals have witnessed firsthand how artificial intelligence has become a cornerstone of many B2B software products, enabling providers to adapt swiftly to customer needs. With a plethora of options available—from HR and finance to education and parking management—standing out in this crowded marketplace is more crucial than ever.

The competition in the B2B software space is fierce, with countless brilliant companies vying for attention. Investment is a vital component for growth, and knowing what makes a company stand out to capital providers is key to unlocking these opportunities.

Sean Duffy Social Links Navigation Managing Director UK & Europe CIBC Innovation Banking.

Key factors to consider:

Can the business achieve low churn?

B2B software businesses typically enjoy low capital expenditure, with gross margins ranging from 60-80%. The subscription model prevalent in this sector means that each customer represents a recurring revenue opportunity, often secured through annual contracts. To maintain this “stickiness,” it is vital to foster high-quality, accessible, and accurate customer support. Engaging closely with customers not only helps in retaining them but also opens avenues for upselling and contract renewals. The software should solve real problems, making it indispensable to customers. If they can’t imagine their lives without the product, the business is on the right track to achieving an extremely low customer churn rate.

Can the solution be easily understood?

B2B software should never be overly complicated to explain. The solution must be easy to understand, especially for non-technical buyers or investors. A strong Unique Selling Proposition (USP) is essential, and it should be conveyed succinctly—preferably in just a sentence or two. When presenting the solution, it is important to avoid jargon and complex explanations. Instead, breaking it down step by step is advisable: outline the problem, identify the gap in the market, and explain how the solution addresses it. Customers and potential investors are looking for simplicity and ease. They should leave the pitch thinking, “How did I ever get by without this product?”

Why are good reporting practices crucial?

One of the most significant hurdles businesses face when seeking investment is poor reporting. Investors will scrutinize financials and they want to know and understand how management tracks the business performance, so it is crucial to present that data clearly and illustrate how the business operates and its growth potential. It also shows investors the data and metrics that management uses in allocating capital and resources and making investment decisions within the business. Strong revenue growth is obviously a key desired outcome, but the input metrics to achieve that growth (such as retention figures, pipeline coverage, etc) are just as important to understand.

Bottom line performance is also important, but knowing where it’s being allocated and why is perhaps even more important. For example, if the CAC (Cost of Acquiring a Customer) is low enough relative to a customer’s LTV (Life Time Value), it might be more prudent to be a bit less profitable and reallocate to marketing early on when driving market share. That decision to spend investor capital needs to be backed up with strong decisional data and reporting though.

As a founder, ensuring that reporting is accurate and comprehensive from the outset will help avoid unnecessary obstacles when securing investment, illustrate operational excellence, and doubles as helpful to internal decision making anyways.

What is the end goal?

Investors are primarily interested in returns. They have a fiduciary duty to achieve strong financial returns on their investments. For equity capital that means at some point getting liquidity on their investment in your business via sale of the company to a strategic buyer, a financial buyer, or via an IPO. If seeking debt financing, a lender generally wants to understand those exit options as well given it’s their most likely path of repayment.

It is important to be prepared to discuss the exit strategy from the beginning. Most often, this will involve an acquisition or merger with a strategic buyer, or recapitalization via a financial buyer, so identifying potential buyers early on can set the business up for success when seeking funding, and also give a target of corporate development teams or other financial investors to start building some rapport with. If an IPO is a desired option, there are planning considerations to take into account for the company and its capital providers.

Understanding the path to exit is crucial for investors as they consider their eventual payout. Planning for it early and setting the ground work is crucial for the business as well.

Takeaways for success

Standing out in the B2B software market requires a combination of strong operating metrics, clear communication, robust reporting, and a well-defined exit strategy. By focusing on these essentials, businesses can build an investible model that not only attracts investors but also thrives in a competitive landscape.

We've featured the best business plan software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro