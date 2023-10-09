Good news - Google Sheets is getting emoji reactions, so have fun with that

If you're looking for a less formal way to signal that your updates or edits are ready, then a new Google Sheets update could be just what you need.

The spreadsheet software has introduced the ability to add emoji reactions to comments, allowing you to add that little extra personality when assigning or delegating tasks.

In a blog post announcing the news, Google Workspace says the update will be about "increasing collaboration by enabling you to quickly and creatively express your opinions about spreadsheet content."

Google Sheets emoji

Going forward, Google Sheets users will now see a small "smiley face" icon if they hover over any comment added to a file. Clicking on this will bring up the emoji reaction menu, where they can access the full Google Workspace emoji selection.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

The new feature, which is on by default and requires no admin control, is rolling out from October 19, and is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

The news follows a similar launch for Google Docs back in August 2022, which allowed users to add emojis to their work by letting them search for and insert the symbols directly inline with text.

The company also notes that the update builds on its emoji reaction feature, launched for Google Docs back in April 2022, allowing users to react to sentences and paragraphs, similar to how users can react to messages in a group chat, to provide a less formal alternative to comments.

The update is the latest release from Google Workspace as it looks to make offerings such as Docs more useful to customers across the world.

Google also recently added a number of new “assistive writing features” to the word processing software, including synonym and sentence structure suggestions.

The service will also flag up any “inappropriate” language, as well as instances in which the writer would be better served by using the active rather than passive voice.