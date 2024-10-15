Shore up education hardware supply with sustainable, refurbished technology

The demand for quality hardware has increased across all industries. Following the pandemic, when mass laptop distribution was urgently needed to cover an immediate switch to remote working, we're now seeing a continued demand for remote technology as people have adjusted and thrived in a new normal of hybrid working.

However, where the demand for technology has only been maintained over the past few years, current hardware supply lines need help to keep up.

This is especially true for education establishments where a high demand for bulk technology and hardware often leads to the biggest budgeting challenges. Similarly, with eco-conscious green targets rolling out across all industries, IT operators in education are faced with a need to go green without overspending.

Education as a sector is crying out for support; between the challenges of tightening cybersecurity against bad actors, ensuring communication channels are operable for all involved, and giving quality laptops and computer hardware to the departments and students that require them, and all while saving enough in pennies for other department spending, the problems are there.

Thankfully, sustainable technology supply lines overseen by trusted managed service providers (MSPs) could hold the key to not just a smooth transition to accessible and greener technology but also a fast transition in the window between the end of the last academic year and the start of the next.

Steven Dickinson Social Links Navigation Head of Supply Chain at Espria.

The sustainable hardware demand across enterprise technology

In a recent survey of Microsoft, Dell, and other sector leaders, 40% of IT leaders believed that a fifth of all laptops bought by enterprises will be pre-used, refurbished models by 2032. End users were also argued to be the drivers of faster adoption by suppliers, not just due to an increased need for hardware but also as a means of reducing business' carbon footprints.

Many of those surveyed also believed that the main barrier to the adoption of these more sustainable devices has been a previous lack of quality. However, now that devices are available with 2 or 3-year RTB warranties and BSI accreditations, this is no longer the case. Options are out there; often, organizations just need a trusted provider to point them in the right direction.

This trend for purchasing refurbished IT equipment has already been reported as a growth area among MSPs. Yet the education sector could see the most significant benefits of this same-quality technology on a budget. Budgeting for education organizations is a major concern for IT teams, so instead of seeking the latest, up-to-date the minute models, operators must turn to alternatives that can provide similar quality, performance and standards for a lower price.

Maximizing education budgets with BSI-certified refurbishment

With diminishing funds across education, it's about ensuring that devices used meet the current use requirements of the student or teacher. Educators can trust that Windows 11-ready, BSI-certified refurbished IT equipment is an affordable alternative to new devices. The options are out there, but ensuring schools and colleges get the best sustainable solution for their requirements requires expertise and industry-leading guarantees.

Currently, most MSPs will only recommend Windows 11 Pro devices from HP, Dell and Lenovo. These would all be configured to meet standard education delivery needs. Keeping your IT running is vital for modern learning opportunities, but migrating to more sustainable IT options can ensure future-proof devices without added costs.

This year's National Association of Headteachers Conference highlighted that sourcing high-quality IT hardware can be a massive concern for education IT operators, who face the increased pressure of tighter budgets. Thankfully, the supply lines for refurbished and remanufactured devices are more accessible via MSPs. This will ensure that laptops and other devices meet the minimum standards required. Many refurbished equipment providers offer extended warranties with BSI accreditation and maintenance services that can provide educators with peace of mind.

Getting your systems secure ahead of Back-to-school season

With the end of summer and back-to-school season approaching, schools urgently need to prepare their technology for the new academic year. Ensuring devices are secure and ready for the year ahead can be a pain point for IT operators who need to shore up security whilst providing durable technology before it's too late.

This is also important to review WEEE policies and procedures, to ensure the safe and secure disposal of legacy equipment – again something MSP’s can help with. Many such devices can in turn go back into the system for refurbishment reducing waste still further.

To ensure the education sector is included as all industries transition to utilizing pre-used devices, MSPs must lead by example with IT support, taking charge in ultimately providing the best learning experiences across UK schools without sacrificing additional costs or adding to unsustainable consumption.

