Wow, what a surprise: 94% of ITDMs say they struggle with cloud costs, and I bet that AI will make things even worse
AI tools are increasing the demand for Cloud Storage
- 94% of IT leaders report struggling to optimize cloud costs effectively
- Limited visibility and unexpected cost fluctuations remain a persistent challenge globally
- FinOps helps organizations forecast budgets and mitigate governance risks efficiently
Managing cloud spending has become increasingly complex for many organizations.
A recent global survey commissioned by Crayon and conducted by Sapio Research found that 94% of IT leaders are struggling to optimize cloud costs.
This makes it one of the most persistent challenges in IT cost management.
AI adoption adds new pressures on budgets
Despite the adoption of cloud-native and third-party tools, 44% of organizations still report limited visibility into their cloud expenditure.
Nearly half of the surveyed businesses also cite unexpected cost fluctuations as a major concern.
As AI adoption grows, its impact on cloud costs becomes more pronounced.
These issues are prompting companies to reconsider their financial operations strategies and seek external expertise.
About 60% of IT leaders are already using AI tools to automate IT processes, while 40% anticipate that AI will be the top cost challenge in the next three years.
AI writers increase demand for cloud storage and computational resources, complicating cost predictability and creating a new layer of financial risk.
FinOps is emerging as a critical approach to managing budgets, defining success metrics, and reducing governance risks.
By integrating AI considerations into financial operations, organizations aim to optimize both technology and spending.
Crayon supports this effort by offering tailored FinOps solutions that deliver transparency, efficiency, and measurable business value.
"At Crayon, we see FinOps as the discipline that brings clarity to this challenge, helping IT leaders forecast, govern, and optimize across hybrid and cloud environments,” said Crayon Vice President of Global Sales Ulrik Roland.
“By combining transparency with actionable insights, we empower our customers to unlock the true business value of their technology investments."
Concerns over regulatory compliance, data privacy, and vendor lock-in are causing some organizations to redirect portions of IT budgets toward hybrid or on-premises strategies, with an average of 37% of spending allocated accordingly.
Security and compliance remain leading drivers in these decisions, reflecting the balance IT leaders must strike between cloud flexibility and cost control.
The findings suggest that while cloud adoption continues, AI workloads and unpredictable expenses could make cost management even more challenging than it already is.
“FinOps is especially critical in today’s environment where cloud economics, AI governance, and security intersect,” said SoftwareOne* Co-CEO Melissa Mulholland.
“FinOps empowers organizations to take control of their IT investments, ensuring they are aligned with business outcomes, financially accountable, and resilient against emerging risks.”
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
