Top AI service hit by massive data breach — 20 million Cutout.Pro users have personal info leaked, so change passwords now

AI-powered photo and video editing platform Cutout.Pro has become the latest victim to what has turned out to be a pretty sizeable data breach.

Personal information relating to as many as 20 million users, including email addresses, hashed and salted passwords, IP addresses, and names has been exposed, prompting significant privacy and security concerns.

The news comes after ‘KryptonZombie’ shared a link to the BreachForums hacking forum (via BleepingComputer), leading to a CSV file containing a staggering 5.93GB of data stolen from the company, comprising 41.4 million records with 20 million unique email addresses.

Cutout.Pro breach puts 20 million users at risk

Samples of the breach obtained by BleepingComputer reveal the extent of the leaked information, including user ID, profile picture, API access key, account creation date, mobile phone number and the password, along with the salt used in hashing.

Have I Been Pwned, which logs data breaches, added the Cutout.Pro breach to its long list of confirmed instances, stating:



“In February 2024, the AI-powered visual design platform Cutout.Pro suffered a data breach that exposed 20M records. The data included email and IP addresses, names and salted MD5 password hashes which were subsequently broadly distributed on a popular hacking forum and Telegram channels.”

Despite the extent of the breach, Cutout.Pro has not yet issued an official statement. TechRadar Pro asked the company to share further information, but we did not receive an immediate response.

In the meantime, current and previous users are being warned to monitor their online accounts for suspicious activity. Taking steps to protect potentially breached information, such as changing passwords, could also help to prevent any further attacks.