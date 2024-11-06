Sophos Firewall hack on government network used an all-new custom malware

Security researchers from UK's NCSC share more details about the tools used in Pacific Rim

Pygmy Goat is a competent backdoor likely used by the Chinese

Even the FBI is asking for help to identify the crooks

For the past five years, the Chinese have been targeting edge devices belonging to government agencies and departments in the US and elsewhere in the West in an operation dubbed “Pacific Rim” - and we now have more details about the tools they used, and what those tools allowed the attackers to do.

Pacific Rim mainly targeted Sophos XG firewalls with the goal of cyber-espionage and data exfiltration, and it was most likely conducted by multiple Chinese-speaking threat actors, including the infamous Volt Typhoon.

In late October 2024, the UK National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) published a report in which it claims that a new Linux malware named “Pygmy Goat” was used in these attacks. “Pygmy Goat is a native x86-32 ELF shared object that was discovered on Sophos XG firewall devices, providing backdoor access to the device,” the document’s summary reads.

Pygmy Goat

Being a sophisticated network malware, Pygmy Goat was able to disguise malicious traffic as legitimate Secure Shell (SSH) connections, and thus evade detection. Furthermore, it enabled covert communication through encrypted Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) packets, adding an additional obfuscation layer. As for its capabilities, Pygmy Goat provided its attackers with persistent remote access and control, allowing them to manipulate infected devices stealthily, and potentially compromise broader network infrastructure.

Technical details about the code, infections, and more, can be found in the paper here.

While the document does not discuss the threat actors using Pymgy Goat, BleepingComputer reminds that the techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTP) align with that of a piece of malware called “Castletap”, which was used by Chinese state-sponsored groups. Sophos, on the other hand, said the same rootkit was used in 2022 by another Chinese group dubbed “Tstark”.

Pacific Rim was a major hacking operation that even drew the attention of the FBI, who recently asked the public to help them identify the attackers.

Via BleepingComputer