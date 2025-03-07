Ransomware’s favorite Russian crypto exchange seized by law enforcement

News
By
published

Ransomware gangs will need somewhere else to turn to

Cryptocurrencies
(Image credit: Pexels)
  • Major Russian cryptocurrency site taken down by law enforcement
  • Garantex has previously been sanctioned by the EU and US
  • The site allegedly had links to cybercrime and ransomware

Law enforcement agencies from across the world have come together to shut down infamous Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, which was popular amongst cybercriminals, especially ransomware gangs, who often use cryptocurrency to launder money gained in ransom attacks.

The Garantex website has been taken down and replaced with a notice confirming the seizure - with the shutdown comes just days after the EU sanctioned the site for being “closely associated with EU-sanctioned Russian banks”.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia obtained a seizure warrant for the domain, which enabled law enforcement to take down the website. Several agencies are credited in the notice, including the US Department of Justice, Secret Service, the Finnish Poliisi Keskusrikospoliisi, and German Bundeskriminalamt.

Crypto losses

The US Government also sanctioned Garantex back in April 2022, after it was linked to criminal activity and dark web markets - including almost $6 million from Russian ransomware gang Conti.

Cryptocurrency is a popular tool for cybercriminals, as currencies are largely anonymous, untraceable, and unregulated - with no central server or administrator. In fact, it’s been reported that around $40 billion worth of illicit crypto transactions took place in 2024, and is predicted to rise in 2025. Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, CEO at ImmuniWeb explains;

“While some jurisdictions are willingly blind and readily close their eyes to certain types of illicit activities related to both cybercrime and money laundering, operating a fully functional crypto exchange solely from those “safe havens” is virtually impossible in the interconnected world.”

"The good news is that we will probably see even more successful cyber operations by law enforcement agencies in 2025, while the bad news is that cybercriminals will certainly learn the lesson and will very soon resurrect with even more resilient infrastructure to continue their business.”

Via TechCrunch

You might also like

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ransomware
8base ransomware site taken down in global police operation
Cyber crime concept with man in handcuffs
Global police operation takes down major cybercrime and hacking forums
Representational image of a cybercriminal
US, UK crack down on Russian bulletproof hosting service ZServers for LockBit partnership
Cryptocurrencies
Around $40 billion worth of illicit crypto transactions took place in 2024
Russian flag on a laptop
Major Russian IT service provider hit with cyberattack
DDoS attack
Europol announces takedown of major DDoS-for-hire network
Latest in Security
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
UK government guidelines remove encryption advice following Apple backdoor spat
Cryptocurrencies
Ransomware’s favorite Russian crypto exchange seized by law enforcement
Wordpress brand logo on computer screen. Man typing on the keyboard.
Thousands of WordPress sites targeted with malicious plugin backdoor attacks
HTTPS in a browser address bar
Malicious "polymorphic" Chrome extensions can mimic other tools to trick victims
ransomware avast
Hackers spotted using unsecured webcam to launch cyberattack
Pirate skull cyber attack digital technology flag cyber on on computer CPU in background. Darknet and cybercrime banner cyberattack and espionage concept illustration.
Microsoft reveals over a million PCs hit by malvertising campaign
Latest in News
Google Pixel 9
There's something strange going on with Google Pixel phone vibrations after the latest update
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
AMD's new driver adds AFMF 2.1 support for improved frame generation - and it could be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs
Victrola Stream Carbon turntable playing David Bowie, with the tonearm being operated
Victrola putting Bluetooth in its Sonos-only turntables is the hi-fi equivalent of ‘I think we should see other people’
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 beta users are reporting major battery drain issues – but I’m not too worried about it
Woman holding phone in field with Spotify app onscreen
The Spotify bug that shows ads to Premium subscribers has finally been fixed - for now at least
More about security
Wordpress brand logo on computer screen. Man typing on the keyboard.

Thousands of WordPress sites targeted with malicious plugin backdoor attacks
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol

Another huge new botnet is infecting thousands of webcams and video recorders for DDoS attacks
Google Pixel 9

There's something strange going on with Google Pixel phone vibrations after the latest update
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel 9
There's something strange going on with Google Pixel phone vibrations after the latest update
NordVPN running on a desktop, mobile devices, Apple TV, a router and a game console
NordVPN reacts to results from its latest security audit
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
AMD's new driver adds AFMF 2.1 support for improved frame generation - and it could be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs
Wordpress brand logo on computer screen. Man typing on the keyboard.
Thousands of WordPress sites targeted with malicious plugin backdoor attacks
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
Another huge new botnet is infecting thousands of webcams and video recorders for DDoS attacks
Victrola Stream Carbon turntable playing David Bowie, with the tonearm being operated
Victrola putting Bluetooth in its Sonos-only turntables is the hi-fi equivalent of ‘I think we should see other people’
XXX Nightshift promotional art.
Disco Elysium successor XXX Nightshift nets some serious musical talent
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #1139)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #370)