Suspect arrested with links to €4.5M DoppelPaymer ransomware attacks
Moldovan police arrested a man suspected of the 2021 ransomware attack
- A man was arrested in Moldova
- He is suspected of mounting multiple cyberattacks
- One of the attacks caused roughly €4.5 million in damages
Moldovan authorities have arrested a 45-year-old foreign national suspected of mounting multiple cyberattacks, including a ransomware attack with multimillion-dollar damages.
In a press release published on the website of the Moldova police, it was said that multiple national law enforcement agencies participated, together with the Dutch police. The person’s identity was not disclosed, it was only said that he was temporarily in Moldova, and not a Moldovan national.
“He is announced as an international wanted for committing several cybercrimes (ransomware attacks, blackmail and money laundering) on companies based in the Netherlands,” the machine-translated press release says.
60% off for Techradar readers!
With Aura's parental control software, you can filter, block, and monitor websites and apps, set screen time limits. Parents will also receive breach alerts, Dark Web monitoring, VPN protection, and antivirus.
Preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Outdated software
The Moldovan police said the person is suspected of organizing a ransomware attack on the Dutch Scientific Research Organization (NWO), causing material damage of €4.5 million. They seem to be referring to the February 2021 attack, when a group known as DoppelPaymer struck NWO and, when a ransom payment wasn’t met, released stolen sensitive files on the net.
According to Science.org, the attack began on 8 February and “completely knocked out the agency's grant application and review process and cut off NWO's communication with applicants, grantees, and universities”. The organization disclosed the attack a few days later, on February 14, and said that it was no longer able to use email, apps, or phones. It was also forced to cancel meetings until at least March 15, and said it was unable to receive or pay its bills.
During the arrest, the police also searched the suspect’s home and car, and seized €84,000 in cash, an electronic wallet, two laptops, a mobile phone, a tablet, six bank cards, two portable data storage devices, and six memory cards.
The suspect is currently under arrest and is awaiting extradition. Although the announcement doesn’t state which nationality the suspect is, or where he’ll be extradited, it’s safe to assume that he will be sent to the Netherlands.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Via The Hacker News
You might also like
- Ransomware hackers target a new Windows security flaw to hit businesses
- Take a look at our guide to the best authenticator app
- We've rounded up the best password managers
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.