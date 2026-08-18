Pokémon Center data breach exposes customer info, cancels some orders

Pokémon Center UK orders disrupted after CEVA Logistics cyberattack on July 30 2026

Customer names, addresses, emails, and order details likely exposed, but accounts and payments safe

Around a dozen organizations confirmed affected; no group has claimed responsibility yet

Customers who recently ordered their favorite Pikachu toy from Pokémon Center might have to do it all over again, since the company suffered a third-party cyberattack which disrupted its operations.

The official store for Pokémon merchandise in the UK has reached out to its customers via email to warn them about a recent cyberattack and its consequences.

According to BleepingComputer, which has seen a copy of the email, the company told its customers they had to “cancel your recent order due to an unforeseen fulfilment issue”.

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CEVA Logistics

The company’s website is also showing a notification saying the company is “currently experiencing delays affecting some orders for our UK customers.”

“These orders may take longer than usual to process, dispatch, and deliver. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

The company said the attack struck its logistics provider, CEVA Logistics.

"CEVA Logistics, the vendor Pokémon Center utilizes to ship products from PokemonCenter.com for customers in the United Kingdom and Germany, has informed us that unfortunately they were a victim of a cyber attack commencing on 30 July, 2026."

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Last week, one of the biggest shipping and logistics companies in the world disclosed an incident that forced it to shut down parts of its IT infrastructure and affected eight warehouses. At the time, a handful of its customers reported being affected by the breach, including Dutch retailers Bol and De Bijenkorf, and PC gaming powerhouse Valve.

Pokémon Center said the data most likely exposed in this incident includes people’s full names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and details about what they previously ordered on the site. User accounts are apparently safe, and so are payment details.

So far, around a dozen organizations are confirmed as having been affected. No threat actors have claimed responsibility yet.

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