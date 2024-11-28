NordLayer adds malware detection tool to help keep businesses safe

NordLayer introduces Download Protection, a tool that scans files in download

The tool was previously introduced to NordVPN

It comes at no additional cost, but currently only to Windows users

NordLayer has introduced a new feature called Download Protection in order to better protect its users from internet-borne threats.

NordLayer provides secure remote access, private gateways, and encrypted connections to enhance cybersecurity and support modern work environments. It is a sister company to NordVPN, one of the biggest and most popular VPN providers around today.

NordVPN introduced Download Protection as part of its Threat Protection Pro upgrade in early 2024, allowing users to scan files for malware during downloads, helping to prevent malicious content from infecting devices - and the same tool is now being added to NordLayer, as well.

Download Protection in NordLayer

“Download Protection, a reactive anti-malware solution with easy-to-understand single-toggle controls, is adopted from our sister company NordVPN where it has already been used and trusted by millions of users worldwide,” noted Evaldas Kasnauskas, product manager at NordLayer.

“By bringing this proven technology to NordLayer, we’re enhancing our customer’s defense against cyberattacks that spread and are executed through infected files as well as strengthening our Secure Web Gateway (SWG) offering.”

Download Protection is a simple tool - whichever files the user downloads, it will scan for potential malware.

NordLayer said it works at all times, even if a user is not connected to a VPN. It was also said the tool works in real time, removing infected files before they land on the computer, and “seamlessly integrates” with existing security measures. The functionality is enabled by a single click of a button, and comes at no additional cost to all NordLayer subscription tiers.

At the moment, the new feature is available to Windows app users, and is managed through the cloud-hosted NordLayer Control Panel. Other desktop platforms are soon to follow, it was concluded.