Most Brits don't think their bank is doing a good job at stopping fraud
Brits want banks to deliver on convenient security
- 69% of Brits don't think their bank could detect an AI deepfake impersonating them
- Four in five do at least expect ID verification to get slicker in the next five years
- Most want convenience and are only prepared to wait two extra minutes
More than two in three (69%) Brits worry their bank couldn't distinguish them from an attack designed to impersonate them, according to new Digidentity research.
With rising AI threats targeting businesses and consumers alike, four in five would now expect their bank to have AI deepfake detection tools in place when they're running selfie-based identity checks.
This comes as more and more citizens end up preferring increased security measures like vide-based identity checks – with half (53%) believing that one-time security codes sent by text are no longer sufficient.
Banks aren't fully trusted to spot a deepfake
The fallout from a successful attack can have far-reaching consequences, so it's no surprise UK citizens are scrutinizing their banks. Vicims could face months or years of disputing fraudulent debts or challenging mystery accounts opened in their names, for example.
The report comes after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey called for social media companies to take greater responsibility for tackling scams.
But there is hope, and citizens feel fairly confident in banks' longer-term strategies. Four in five (79%) expect ID verification processes to become smoother over the next five years despite these systems ultimately having to do more heavy lifting, and with good reason. Three in five (62%) respondents said they'd only be willing to tolerate up to two additional minutes of checks.
However, there are challenges. Banks don't typically run their own verification systems, instead choosing to opt for a third party.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
"Banks put their own reputation behind the identity provider they choose," Digidentity UK Country Manager Jonathan Evans wrote. "If that provider lets an imposter through, it is the bank’s relationship with its customer that suffers."
Looking ahead, banks are under the most pressure they ever have been to verify legitimate activity and block malicious attacks, but they're also under equal pressure to deliver experiences that are convenient and quick for the end user despite rising threats.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.