MetLife denies hack after ransomware group claims attack

Infamous ransomware group RansomHub claims it breached the Latin-American division of insurance giant MetLife on New Year’s Eve, but the company itself is denying any incident.

RansomHub did provide receipts on its homepage in the form of company documents written in Spanish, but a MetLife spokesperson claimed in a statement to Cybernews that “there is no incident that we’re aware of impacting MetLife’s Latin American division.”

The same representative did acknowledge an incident pertaining to Fondo Genesis, a financial services firm operating only in Ecuador and owned by a MetLife subsidiary.

MetLife and RansomHub

“Fondo Genesis operates separately from MetLife’s enterprise systems. Therefore, the impact of this incident is limited only to Fondo Genesis,” they said.

If you’re curious, the leaked confidential files, per Cybernews, comprise of ‘crisis’ and Treasury committee minutes, lists of company IP addresses, and executive paperwork dated as far back as to last July.

RansomHub is a fairly new name in ransomware, with its first known victim dating back to February 2024, but last year became the top outfit for sheer number of ransomware victims claimed, with a fifth of all known attacks attributed to them.

