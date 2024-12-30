Atos database reportedly breached by hackers

Ransomware group Space Bears claims ransomware attack on Atos

No evidence has been found and no ransom demands received

Space Bears, a new group, has already targeted many companies

French tech giant Atos has confirmed it has been hit by a cyberattack, but has noted the threat might just be a false alarm.

The company shared details of a threat by ransomware group Space Bears, which claimed to have compromised an internal Atos database.

However, Atos said that initial investigations revealed no evidence of any compromise or ransomware affecting any of its systems in any country, or those of its subsidiary Eviden.

Atos ransomware attack?

Apart from the lack of evidence, Atos says it has not received any ransom demand, however it still takes the threat “very seriously.”

The company, which has an annual revenue of €10 billion ($10.4 billion), says it has put together a dedicated cybersecurity team to investigate the allegat

ion. No further updates have been issued by the company.

For context, Space Bears is a ransomware group believed to have emerged in early 2024.

The attackers has already targeted several victims globally, targeting Canadian software development company Haylem and two related companies, Un Museau Vaut Mille Mots and Lexibar.

The group claimed to have obtained database information, including employee and client information.

Other December 2024 attacks by the group include Canada’s JRT Automatisation and India’s Aptus.

No further updates have been shared since Atos’ first announcement on December 29. TechRadar Pro has asked the company for further details, but we did not receive an immediate response.