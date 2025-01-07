International Civil Aviation Organization investigating possible records data breach
Potential breach comes despite security improvements made after a previous hack
- United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization investigating possible attack
- Tens of thousands of records may have been stolen, in report relating to a claim made on a hacker forum on January 6
- ICAO was previously targeted by a hack in 2016
The United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), responsible for setting civilian air travel standards, is reportedly investigating a “potential security incident”, following an apparent claim made on a hacker forum on January 6, 2025.
Though this is a developing story, the Canada-based ICAO published a short statement on its website (via Reuters) claiming the breach is “allegedly linked to a threat actor known for targeting international organizations”.
It also said it had implemented “immediate security measures” while the investigation is ongoing.
ICAO potential data breach
In an email statement to Reuters, the agency said the threat actor in question had stolen 42,000 records from its servers, but "at this early stage of our investigation, we cannot provide additional details about the incident or confirm specific claims about the data potentially involved."
While we await those further details, it’s worth noting the ICAO had, in 2016, been the victim of another data breach which exposed employee data and information pertaining to affiliated organizations.
The perpetrators in this attack were Panda Emissary, a China-affiliated hacker collective, and it’s unclear if ICAO have been targeted by the same collective this time around, or if the attack can be attributed to a state-backed actor at all.
You might also like
- Chinese cybersecurity firm hit by US sanctions over ties to Flax Typhoon hacking group
- Here's a list of the best antivirus tools on offer
- We’ve also listed the best endpoint protection software right now
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Luke Hughes holds the role of Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro, producing news, features and deals content across topics ranging from computing to cloud services, cybersecurity, data privacy and business software.