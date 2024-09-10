Get LastPass for business for 15% off

Cybercriminals have never been as active as they are today, with passwords and sensitive information being their number one targets. Still, many organizations fail to properly secure their digital property, often since the right tools are too expensive for them.

If that is the case with you — you are in luck, since one of the best password managers around has a great discount just for B2B plans.

LastPass is a leading password manager that helps secure and manage passwords by storing them in an encrypted vault and automatically filling them in whenever required. This means you only need to remember one master password, and LastPass takes care of the rest.

For a limited time, LastPass is offering 15% off on its Business & Teams plan. You can learn more by following this link.

Save 15% on LastPass B2B plans With this 15% discount, you can access the best LastPass features while playing significantly less. LastPass for businesses provides secure password management by offering a centralized platform for storing and sharing passwords across teams. It includes features such as multi-factor authentication, single sign-on (SSO), and password vaulting to enhance security. The platform also provides administrative controls, allowing businesses to monitor and enforce security policies. Finally, it integrates with various apps and services, ensuring seamless and secure access for users.

How does LastPass work?

To get started, download LastPass for the device of your choosing. The password manager supports major desktop and mobile platforms, as well as most browsers. After creating your account, set up the master password, behind which all other passwords will be stored. Therefore, make sure it’s rock-solid and make sure you memorize it. After that, every time you log into a service or a platform, LastPass will offer to save the password for future use.

To learn more about LastPass, make sure to read our in-depth LastPass review. We found it to be user-friendly, with efficient syncing and seamless operation across multiple devices and browsers. We deemed the tool intuitive, well-designed, and seamless, regardless of the platform in use.

We were also pleased to see that it employs end-to-end encryption using 256-bit AES encryption, as well as advanced Transport Layer Security (TLS) which effectively blocks all in-transit attacks. Ultimately, LastPass will not store master passwords, meaning that even if the company itself is compromised, its users are protected.